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India-UK trade pact takes effect, promising tariff cuts and services boost - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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India-UK trade pact takes effect, promising tariff cuts and services boost

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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India-UK Trade Pact Takes Effect, Cutting Tariffs and Boosting Services Access

Key Provisions and Impacts of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement

By Manoj Kumar

NEW DELHI, July 15 (Reuters) - India and Britain's comprehensive trade pact took effect on Wednesday, cutting tariffs on thousands of goods and widening access for services firms and professionals in both markets.

Immediate Benefits for Indian Exporters

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement gives Indian exporters immediate duty-free access to most British tariff lines, benefiting labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, leather, footwear, marine products, gems and jewellery, and processed foods.

Opportunities for Britain in Indian Markets

Britain gains wider access to one of the world's fastest-growing major economies, with phased tariff cuts and quotas for sectors such as automobiles, and openings in procurement, financial services, education, insurance and professional services.

Trade, Investment, and Innovation

The agreement opens "new avenues for trade, investment and innovation," said Piyush Goyal, India's trade minister, adding it would create opportunities for Indian businesses.

Bilateral Trade Figures and Tariff Reductions

India exported $13.44 billion of goods to Britain and imported $11.68 billion in 2025-26, while bilateral services trade totalled $35.44 billion in 2024, with India running a services surplus of nearly $7.9 billion, Indian trade ministry data showed.

Tariff Elimination Details

Britain will scrap duties immediately on 96.8% of tariff lines, covering 97.7% of trade value. India will remove duties at once on 64.1% of tariff lines and phase out tariffs on another 21%, while excluding sensitive products.

Sector-Specific Gains for India

Indian officials expect gains in sectors where British tariffs had ranged from 4% to 20%. Marine exports, textiles, leather, footwear, gems and jewellery will see duties eliminated, helping Indian suppliers compete more effectively in the British market.

Sector-Specific Gains for Britain

Britain is set to benefit from India's calibrated opening in automobiles and alcoholic beverages. Passenger vehicle imports will be subject to a phased quota system, with 37,000 completely built units allowed annually at preferential tariffs.

Expansion of Services and Professional Access

The services package expands market access across 137 sub-sectors, including IT, business services, telecoms, finance and education, and eases temporary entry for business visitors, transferees, investors, service suppliers and independent professionals.

Double Contribution Convention

A linked Double Contribution Convention will exempt eligible Indian professionals and employers from paying into Britain's National Insurance system for stays of up to five years, benefiting about 75,000 workers and 900 employers.

Government Procurement Opportunities

The pact also gives Indian suppliers access to Britain's government procurement market, estimated at about £90 billion, while India offers reciprocal opportunities worth around $114 billion.

(Additional reporting by Shivangi Acharya; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Indian exporters now enjoy zero‑duty access to about 99% of UK tariff lines, covering nearly all trade value—especially aiding textiles, leather, marine, processed foods and gems (pib.gov.in).
  • UK exporters benefit from immediate tariff cuts on about 64% of tariff lines into India, rising to 85% over ten years, covering key sectors like automobiles, food, cosmetics, and advanced manufacturing (gov.uk).
  • Services market access expanded across 137 sub‑sectors (IT, finance, education, telecoms); a Double Contributions Convention lets eligible Indian professionals avoid UK National Insurance for up to five years (pib.gov.in).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What sectors in India benefit most from the India-UK trade pact?
Indian sectors like textiles, leather, footwear, marine products, gems, jewellery, and processed foods benefit most from reduced UK tariffs.
How does the trade agreement impact services trade between India and Britain?
The pact expands market access in 137 sub-sectors, eases entry for professionals, and allows wider opportunities for services firms.
What tariff changes does Britain implement for Indian goods?
Britain will immediately scrap duties on 96.8% of tariff lines, covering 97.7% of trade value.
How does the agreement affect British exports to India?
Britain gains phased tariff cuts and quotas for sectors like automobiles and alcohol, plus access to procurement, finance, and education markets.
What provisions benefit Indian professionals working in the UK?
A Double Contribution Convention exempts eligible Indian professionals from UK National Insurance payments for up to five years.

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