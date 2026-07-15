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Frankfurt prosecutors conducted search at Deutsche Bank on Tuesday - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Frankfurt prosecutors conducted search at Deutsche Bank on Tuesday

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Frankfurt prosecutors conducted search at Deutsche Bank branch on Tuesday

Details of the Deutsche Bank Branch Search

FRANKFURT, July 15 (Reuters) - Frankfurt prosecutors said they executed a search warrant at a Deutsche Bank branch in central Frankfurt on Tuesday but disclosed no further details.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Location and Context of the Search

The branch is at the base of the bank's headquarters.

Issuance of the Search Warrant

Prosecutors said in a statement sent to Reuters on Wednesday that the search warrant was issued by a Frankfurt court in June.

Confidentiality of Investigation Details

"For tactical reasons related to the investigation, further details cannot be disclosed at this time," the prosecutors said.

Previous Investigations Involving Deutsche Bank

Over the years, Deutsche Bank has faced searches from time to time. One of the most recent was in January in an investigation related to money laundering.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Key Takeaways

  • The search on Tuesday is part of wider money‑laundering investigations, including prior searches in January 2026 targeting Deutsche Bank offices in Frankfurt and Berlin over suspicious transactions from 2013 to 2018 (marketscreener.com).
  • Investigators had previously acted on leads from a May 2025 probe, where documents seized prompted further scrutiny and those January raids (bloomberg.com).
  • Deutsche Bank has a history of regulatory scrutiny, including past probes over delayed suspicious activity reporting, cum‑ex tax fraud, and enforcement fines—highlighting persistent compliance challenges (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who conducted the search at the Deutsche Bank branch?
Frankfurt prosecutors executed the search at the Deutsche Bank branch.
When did the search at Deutsche Bank take place?
The search occurred on Tuesday, July 15.
Did Deutsche Bank comment on the search?
Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the search.
Were specific details about the search released?
No further details about the search were disclosed by the prosecutors.

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