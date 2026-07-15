Frankfurt prosecutors conducted search at Deutsche Bank branch on Tuesday

Details of the Deutsche Bank Branch Search

FRANKFURT, July 15 (Reuters) - Frankfurt prosecutors said they executed a search warrant at a Deutsche Bank branch in central Frankfurt on Tuesday but disclosed no further details.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Location and Context of the Search

The branch is at the base of the bank's headquarters.

Issuance of the Search Warrant

Prosecutors said in a statement sent to Reuters on Wednesday that the search warrant was issued by a Frankfurt court in June.

Confidentiality of Investigation Details

"For tactical reasons related to the investigation, further details cannot be disclosed at this time," the prosecutors said.

Previous Investigations Involving Deutsche Bank

Over the years, Deutsche Bank has faced searches from time to time. One of the most recent was in January in an investigation related to money laundering.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Kirsti Knolle)