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UK's Dr Martens backs annual outlook on US wholesale demand - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Dr Martens backs annual outlook on US wholesale demand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Dr Martens Reaffirms 2027 Financial Outlook Amid Robust US Demand

Dr Martens' Financial Performance and Market Overview

July 15 (Reuters) - British bootmaker Dr Martens stuck to its fiscal 2027 outlook on Wednesday, citing encouraging wholesale demand in its largest market, the United States.

Key Financial Updates

Here are some more details:

Trading Performance

• Trading has been in line with expectations since the start of its financial year in April, the company said.

Regional Market Highlights

Asia-Pacific Markets

• Dr Martens said Japan and South Korea were performing well and the European markets were also in line with expectations despite a challenging consumer backdrop.

EMEA Region

• In May, Dr Martens reported a revenue decline from the Europe, Middle East and Africa region as the economic fallout from the Iran war weighed on consumer spending.

Profit Forecast and Share Performance

• The company is expected to report adjusted pretax profit of £68 million ($91.21 million) for fiscal 2027, according to a company-compiled consensus.

• Shares of the company rose as much as 3.8% to 75.5 pence in early trading before surrendering gains to trade flat by 0731 GMT.

Additional Information

($1 = £0.7455)

(Reporting by Neeshita Beura in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • US wholesale demand remains strong, supporting the fiscal 2027 outlook
  • Asia‑Pacific markets like Japan and South Korea performing well despite consumer headwinds
  • EMEA region faces revenue pressure due to fallout from the Iran war, yet overall trading remains in line with expectations

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Dr Martens maintain its 2027 financial outlook?
Dr Martens maintained its 2027 outlook due to encouraging wholesale demand in its largest market, the United States.
How have Dr Martens' key markets performed recently?
The US market showed strong wholesale demand, while Japan and South Korea performed well and European markets remained in line with expectations.
What financial result is Dr Martens expected to report for fiscal 2027?
Dr Martens is expected to report an adjusted pretax profit of £68 million for fiscal 2027.
What impact did the Iran war have on Dr Martens’ performance?
The economic fallout from the Iran war led to lower consumer spending and a revenue decline in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region.
How did Dr Martens' shares perform after the announcement?
Shares initially rose as much as 3.8% to 75.5 pence in early trading before leveling off.

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