Dr Martens Reaffirms 2027 Financial Outlook Amid Robust US Demand

Dr Martens' Financial Performance and Market Overview

July 15 (Reuters) - British bootmaker Dr Martens stuck to its fiscal 2027 outlook on Wednesday, citing encouraging wholesale demand in its largest market, the United States.

Key Financial Updates

Here are some more details:

Trading Performance

• Trading has been in line with expectations since the start of its financial year in April, the company said.

Regional Market Highlights

Asia-Pacific Markets

• Dr Martens said Japan and South Korea were performing well and the European markets were also in line with expectations despite a challenging consumer backdrop.

EMEA Region

• In May, Dr Martens reported a revenue decline from the Europe, Middle East and Africa region as the economic fallout from the Iran war weighed on consumer spending.

Profit Forecast and Share Performance

• The company is expected to report adjusted pretax profit of £68 million ($91.21 million) for fiscal 2027, according to a company-compiled consensus.

• Shares of the company rose as much as 3.8% to 75.5 pence in early trading before surrendering gains to trade flat by 0731 GMT.

Additional Information

($1 = £0.7455)

(Reporting by Neeshita Beura in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)