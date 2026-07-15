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UK's Barratt Redrow delivers annual home completions at upper end of expectations - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Barratt Redrow delivers annual home completions at upper end of expectations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Barratt Redrow Exceeds Home Completions Guidance for Fiscal 2026 in UK Market

Strong Performance and Shareholder Returns in Challenging Conditions

Fiscal 2026 Home Completions

July 15 (Reuters) - Britain's largest homebuilder Barratt Redrow said on Wednesday it delivered home completions for fiscal 2026 at the upper end of its guidance in a tough market and announced plans to return £400 million ($536.36 million) in share buybacks in fiscal 2027. 

Market Context

($1 = 0.7458 pounds)

Reporting Details

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru)

Key Takeaways

  • FY2026 home completions landed at the upper end of guidance (17,200–17,800, incl. ~600 JV), bolstered by solid reservation rates and forward-sold position (barrattredrow.co.uk).
  • The company maintained robust forward sales—£3.54 bn (incl. JVs) and forward-sales ratio of ~94% at year‑end—providing visibility in a subdued housing market (investegate.co.uk).
  • Barratt Redrow announced plans to return £400 million via share buybacks in FY2027, following completion of its £100 million FY2026 programme, signalling strong cash generation and capital discipline (investegate.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Barratt Redrow announce regarding home completions?
Barratt Redrow announced that its annual home completions for fiscal 2026 were delivered at the upper end of the company's guidance.
How much is Barratt Redrow planning to return via share buybacks?
Barratt Redrow plans to return £400 million in share buybacks in fiscal 2027.
Which market does Barratt Redrow operate in?
Barratt Redrow operates in the United Kingdom, primarily as a homebuilder.
What challenges is Barratt Redrow facing?
Barratt Redrow delivered strong results despite a tough UK market.
Who reported the news about Barratt Redrow's results?
The news was reported by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru for Reuters.

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