Barratt Redrow Exceeds Home Completions Guidance for Fiscal 2026 in UK Market
Strong Performance and Shareholder Returns in Challenging Conditions
Fiscal 2026 Home Completions
July 15 (Reuters) - Britain's largest homebuilder Barratt Redrow said on Wednesday it delivered home completions for fiscal 2026 at the upper end of its guidance in a tough market and announced plans to return £400 million ($536.36 million) in share buybacks in fiscal 2027.
Market Context
($1 = 0.7458 pounds)
Reporting Details
(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru)