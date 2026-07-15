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Intel turns to next-generation ASML tool to help make its laptop chips - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Intel turns to next-generation ASML tool to help make its laptop chips

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Finance Markets Semiconductors technology Chip Manufacturing

Intel Adopts ASML's High NA EUV Tool to Enhance Panther Lake Chip Production

Intel's Integration of ASML's High NA EUV Tool in Panther Lake Chip Manufacturing

By Max A. Cherney

Introduction of High NA EUV Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14 (Reuters) - Intel has decided to use a high-end machine from ASML to manufacture some of its flagship Panther Lake laptop chips, ASML said on Tuesday, a move that will help the chipmaker learn to use the tool more effectively.

Initial Experiments and Adoption

Following experiments that began in 2024, Intel has begun to use ASML's next-generation high numerical aperture (High NA) extreme ultraviolet (EUV) machines, which print circuit patterns on to microchips, to help produce a portion of its Panther Lake processors, ASML said.

Industry Debate and Economic Considerations

The industry has debated at what point it makes economic sense to begin deploying the High NA tools, which likely will be needed by chipmakers in the future as they continue to shrink the atomic-sized features that make up chips.

Cost and Technical Challenges

The High NA equipment costs around $400 million, or twice as much as the standard EUV machine. The tool is also technically challenging to introduce into production processes.

Intel's Implementation Strategy

Intel is using the High NA tool for specific layers of the chip, which will help Intel and ASML collect data and optimize the equipment.

Intel declined to comment on the announcement.

Manufacturing Process and Site Details

18A Process and Lithography

The company uses its 18A manufacturing process to fabricate the Panther Lake chips and already uses ASML's standard EUV lithography machines to do so. Lithography is the process of using light to draw the complex patterns that make up the circuits on a chip.

Deployment at Hillsboro R&D Site

Intel received the first High NA tool in 2024 at its Hillsboro, Oregon research and development site where the company develops its new manufacturing techniques and technologies.

(Reporting by Max A. Cherney in San Francisco; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Intel is the first major chipmaker deploying High‑NA EUV machines to manufacture portions of its Panther Lake chips, following experiments that began in 2024 (investing.com).
  • High‑NA EUV tools, costing up to ~$400 million—roughly double standard EUV systems—promise finer patterning and potential long‑term cost efficiencies by replacing multi‑patterning steps (tomshardware.com).
  • Other chipmakers like TSMC are delaying High‑NA adoption due to economics, while Intel and memory makers such as SK Hynix lead in experimenting with pilot use of the new technology (trendforce.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What new tool is Intel using to manufacture its Panther Lake chips?
Intel is using ASML's next-generation High NA extreme ultraviolet (EUV) machine to help produce its Panther Lake laptop chips.
Why is the High NA EUV machine significant for chip manufacturing?
The High NA EUV machine allows manufacturers to print finer circuit patterns, supporting the industry's push to shrink chip features even further.
Where did Intel first receive the High NA EUV tool?
Intel received the first High NA tool in 2024 at its research and development site in Hillsboro, Oregon.
How much does the High NA equipment cost compared to standard EUV machines?
The High NA equipment costs about $400 million, roughly twice as much as a standard EUV machine.
What manufacturing process does Intel use for Panther Lake chips?
Intel uses its 18A manufacturing process, which already includes standard EUV lithography, for Panther Lake chips.

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