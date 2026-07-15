Intel Adopts ASML's High NA EUV Tool to Enhance Panther Lake Chip Production

Intel's Integration of ASML's High NA EUV Tool in Panther Lake Chip Manufacturing

By Max A. Cherney

Introduction of High NA EUV Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14 (Reuters) - Intel has decided to use a high-end machine from ASML to manufacture some of its flagship Panther Lake laptop chips, ASML said on Tuesday, a move that will help the chipmaker learn to use the tool more effectively.

Initial Experiments and Adoption

Following experiments that began in 2024, Intel has begun to use ASML's next-generation high numerical aperture (High NA) extreme ultraviolet (EUV) machines, which print circuit patterns on to microchips, to help produce a portion of its Panther Lake processors, ASML said.

Industry Debate and Economic Considerations

The industry has debated at what point it makes economic sense to begin deploying the High NA tools, which likely will be needed by chipmakers in the future as they continue to shrink the atomic-sized features that make up chips.

Cost and Technical Challenges

The High NA equipment costs around $400 million, or twice as much as the standard EUV machine. The tool is also technically challenging to introduce into production processes.

Intel's Implementation Strategy

Intel is using the High NA tool for specific layers of the chip, which will help Intel and ASML collect data and optimize the equipment.

Intel declined to comment on the announcement.

Manufacturing Process and Site Details

18A Process and Lithography

The company uses its 18A manufacturing process to fabricate the Panther Lake chips and already uses ASML's standard EUV lithography machines to do so. Lithography is the process of using light to draw the complex patterns that make up the circuits on a chip.

Deployment at Hillsboro R&D Site

Intel received the first High NA tool in 2024 at its Hillsboro, Oregon research and development site where the company develops its new manufacturing techniques and technologies.

(Reporting by Max A. Cherney in San Francisco; Editing by Sonali Paul)