GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Spain's final 12-month EU-harmonised inflation at 3.6% in June - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Spain's final 12-month EU-harmonised inflation at 3.6% in June

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Spain's EU-Harmonised 12-Month Inflation Rate Unchanged at 3.6% in June

Spain's Latest Inflation Figures and Economic Indicators

Overview of Inflation Rate

July 15 (Reuters) - Spain's European Union-harmonised 12-month inflation rate rose to 3.6% in June, unchanged from the period through May, final data released by the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Wednesday.

Forecasts and Analyst Expectations

The INE's final data was in line with the 3.6% forecast in both the flash reading released two weeks ago and the average estimate from analysts polled by Reuters.

Core Inflation Trends

Core inflation, which strips out volatile fresh food and energy prices, rose to 2.9% in the 12-months through June, down from 3% in the period through May, the INE said.

National Consumer Price Index

Spanish national consumer prices rose 3.2% in the 12 months through June, unchanged from the period through May, and in line with the 3.2% rate initially measured by the INE two weeks ago.

Reporting Information

(Reporting by Gemma Guasch; Editing by David Latona)

Key Takeaways

  • Final HICP inflation in Spain stood at 3.6% in June, unchanged from May and in line with flash and analyst forecasts (ine.es).
  • Core (HICP) inflation eased to 2.9% year‑on‑year in June, down from 3.0% in May as per INE final data (ine.es).
  • Spain’s national CPI inflation also held at 3.2% in June, unchanged from both May and INE’s earlier flash estimate (ine.es).
  • In contrast, Euro area HICP inflation eased to 2.8% in June, highlighting Spain’s relatively higher inflation rate (ec.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Spain's EU-harmonised inflation rate in June 2024?
Spain's EU-harmonised 12-month inflation rate was 3.6% in June 2024, unchanged from May.
Did the core inflation rate in Spain change in June 2024?
Yes, core inflation in Spain fell to 2.9% in June 2024, down from 3% in May.
Who provided the final inflation data for Spain?
The final inflation data was released by Spain's National Statistics Institute (INE).

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Ugandan farmer Mukiibi steers Slow Food beyond its Italian roots

Ugandan farmer Mukiibi steers Slow Food beyond its Italian roots

Image for UK's Bloomsbury Publishing holds forecast steady as AI deals support performance

UK's Bloomsbury Publishing holds forecast steady as AI deals support performance

Image for UK watchdog clears eBay's planned acquisition of Depop from Etsy

UK watchdog clears eBay's planned acquisition of Depop from Etsy

Image for Lithuania says Russia is planning attacks on infrastructure

Lithuania says Russia is planning attacks on infrastructure

Image for Frankfurt prosecutors conducted search at Deutsche Bank on Tuesday

Frankfurt prosecutors conducted search at Deutsche Bank on Tuesday

Image for Retailer B&M's quarterly sales gain as France offsets UK weakness

Retailer B&M's quarterly sales gain as France offsets UK weakness

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK's Barratt Redrow delivers annual home completions at upper end of expectations
UK's Barratt Redrow delivers annual home completions at upper end of expectations
Image for UK's Thames Water says it is funded until Q4
UK's Thames Water says it is funded until Q4
Image for TomTom returns to operating profit as cost cuts boost margins
TomTom returns to operating profit as cost cuts boost margins
Image for Cartier-owner Richemont's Q1 sales beat forecasts
Cartier-owner Richemont's Q1 sales beat forecasts
Image for ECB's Kocher sees currently no second-round effects from Iran war, but bank is ready to act
ECB's Kocher sees currently no second-round effects from Iran war, but bank is ready to act
Image for Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa kills three, official says
Russian attack on Ukraine's Odesa kills three, official says
Image for Intel turns to next-generation ASML tool to help make its laptop chips
Intel turns to next-generation ASML tool to help make its laptop chips
Image for ASML tops Q2 estimates on AI chip demand
ASML tops Q2 estimates on AI chip demand
Image for Morning Bid: Big Blue's bad day raises the bar for ASML
Morning Bid: Big Blue's bad day raises the bar for ASML
Image for Exclusive-Stripe, Advent offer to buy PayPal for more than $53 billion, sources say
Exclusive-Stripe, Advent offer to buy PayPal for more than $53 billion, sources say
Image for Taiwan's premium mangoes wing their way to Europe for the first time
Taiwan's premium mangoes wing their way to Europe for the first time
Image for Singapore's DBS targets over $774 billion in wealth assets by 2030
Singapore's DBS targets over $774 billion in wealth assets by 2030
View All Finance Posts