Spain's EU-Harmonised 12-Month Inflation Rate Unchanged at 3.6% in June

Spain's Latest Inflation Figures and Economic Indicators

Overview of Inflation Rate

July 15 (Reuters) - Spain's European Union-harmonised 12-month inflation rate rose to 3.6% in June, unchanged from the period through May, final data released by the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Wednesday.

Forecasts and Analyst Expectations

The INE's final data was in line with the 3.6% forecast in both the flash reading released two weeks ago and the average estimate from analysts polled by Reuters.

Core Inflation Trends

Core inflation, which strips out volatile fresh food and energy prices, rose to 2.9% in the 12-months through June, down from 3% in the period through May, the INE said.

National Consumer Price Index

Spanish national consumer prices rose 3.2% in the 12 months through June, unchanged from the period through May, and in line with the 3.2% rate initially measured by the INE two weeks ago.

Reporting Information

(Reporting by Gemma Guasch; Editing by David Latona)