ECB Will Decide on Interest Rates at Every Meeting Amid Ongoing Uncertainty
ECB's Approach to Interest Rate Decisions
VIENNA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will assess the economic situation from meeting to meeting and decide then whether to raise interest rates, ECB policymaker Martin Kocher reiterated in an interview with Austrian newspaper Kurier.
Uncertainty in the Economic Environment
"We have said clearly — and I believe it is the right approach — that, given the high level of uncertainty and the price shock due to the situation in the Middle East, we will assess the situation anew at every meeting," he was quoted as saying in the interview published on Thursday.
Impact of Global Events on ECB Policy
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Francois Murphy and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich. Editing by Mark Potter)