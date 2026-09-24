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ECB will decide on rates from meeting to meeting, Kocher tells newspaper - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ECB will decide on rates from meeting to meeting, Kocher tells newspaper

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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ECB Will Decide on Interest Rates at Every Meeting Amid Ongoing Uncertainty

ECB's Approach to Interest Rate Decisions

VIENNA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will assess the economic situation from meeting to meeting and decide then whether to raise interest rates, ECB policymaker Martin Kocher reiterated in an interview with Austrian newspaper Kurier.

Uncertainty in the Economic Environment

"We have said clearly — and I believe it is the right approach — that, given the high level of uncertainty and the price shock due to the situation in the Middle East, we will assess the situation anew at every meeting," he was quoted as saying in the interview published on Thursday.

Impact of Global Events on ECB Policy

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Francois Murphy and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Martin Kocher emphasized that the ECB will assess economic and inflation developments at each policy meeting before deciding on interest rates, reflecting heightened uncertainty from the Middle East‑induced energy shock. (ecb.europa.eu)
  • At its 10 September 2026 meeting, the ECB adopted a meeting‑by‑meeting approach, raising all three key interest rates by 25 basis points and reiterating it will not pre‑commit to a specific rate path amid volatile inflation pressures. (ecb.europa.eu)
  • The ECB has repeatedly highlighted the dominant role of energy prices—influenced by geopolitical turmoil—for inflation and markets' interest‑rate expectations, prompting a cautious, recalibrating policy stance. (ecb.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How will the ECB decide on interest rates going forward?
The ECB will assess the economic situation at every meeting and decide then whether to raise interest rates.
What uncertainty is affecting the ECB's monetary policy decisions?
The high level of uncertainty is due in part to the price shock caused by the situation in the Middle East.
Who reiterated the ECB's current approach to interest rate decisions?
ECB policymaker Martin Kocher reiterated the approach in an interview with Austrian newspaper Kurier.
When was Martin Kocher's interview with Kurier published?
The interview was published on Thursday, September 24.

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