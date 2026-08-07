GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia's Tula region - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image depicting the aftermath of Ukrainian drone strikes in Tula and Nizhny Novgorod regions, highlighting the ongoing conflict and its impact on civilians. Relevant to recent drone attacks targeting industrial sites in Russia.
Finance

UK's Oxford Biomedica tumbles after annual revenue forecast cut

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Biotechnology

Oxford Biomedica Shares Plunge Over 24% After Lower 2026 Revenue Outlook

Oxford Biomedica's Revenue Forecast and Market Reaction

Aug 7 (Reuters)Durham, NC - Britain's Oxford Biomedica fell more than 24% on Friday after the cell and gene therapy manufacturer cut its 2026 revenue forecast, citing operational delays at a U.S. site and deferred client orders.

Key Details of the Revenue Outlook Revision

Here are some more details:

Operational Challenges and Financial Impact

• The company had previously warned of first-half core loss due to planned maintenance shutdowns and costs associated with the integration of its newly acquired facility in Durham, North Carolina.

Revised Sales Forecast

• Oxford Biomedica, which was spun off from the University of Oxford, said it now expected sales of £180 million to £200 million ($242.06 million to $268.96 million) in 2026, below previous guidance of £220 million to £240 million.

Client Order Changes and Delays

• The company said "changes in client ordering behaviour", including delayed programme timelines and altered procurement pathways of a large client, impacted revenue.

• Operational readiness of the Durham facility was also delayed by six months, it said.

Stock Performance and Future Outlook

• The stock fell to its lowest in nearly a year and was on track for its worst day since June 2013 as of 0741 GMT.

• 2026 core profit margin, excluding one-off costs, is expected to be in the mid-single-digit percentage, the firm said.

• Oxford Biomedica held its medium-term goals, targeting 25-30% revenue growth and about £500 million of revenue by 2030.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7436 pounds)

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • 2026 revenue guidance cut to £180m–£200m from £220m–£240m, reflecting operational delays and shifting client orders.
  • Durham, NC facility integration delayed by six months, weighing on near‑term performance.
  • Despite the downgrade, medium‑term targets remain intact: 25‑30% annual growth aiming for ~£500m revenue by 2030.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Oxford Biomedica's share price fall after the announcement?
Shares dropped by over 24% on Friday, reaching their lowest level in nearly a year.
What was the previous and revised 2026 revenue guidance for Oxford Biomedica?
The previous guidance was £220 million to £240 million. The revised forecast is £180 million to £200 million for 2026.
What are Oxford Biomedica's medium-term revenue growth and targets?
Despite the cut, the company maintains a medium-term target of 25-30% revenue growth and about £500 million revenue by 2030.
What factors contributed to the operational delays at Oxford Biomedica's Durham facility?
Planned maintenance shutdowns, integration costs of the newly acquired Durham facility, and delayed operational readiness contributed to the delays.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Airbnb shares gain as investors cheer revenue forecast raise, AI payoff

Airbnb shares gain as investors cheer revenue forecast raise, AI payoff

Image for Volkswagen to overhaul US strategy with planned pick-up truck, source says

Volkswagen to overhaul US strategy with planned pick-up truck, source says

Image for Debt burden grows for German suppliers in embattled auto sector, study shows

Debt burden grows for German suppliers in embattled auto sector, study shows

Image for Russian court hands publisher suspended sentence over 'LGBT propaganda', TASS reports

Russian court hands publisher suspended sentence over 'LGBT propaganda', TASS reports

Image for Norway will speed up onshore wind power developments, government says

Norway will speed up onshore wind power developments, government says

Image for Sterling inches lower as markets focus on Mideast developments, U.S. payrolls

Sterling inches lower as markets focus on Mideast developments, U.S. payrolls

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK stock indexes set for fourth week of gains, miners rally
UK stock indexes set for fourth week of gains, miners rally
Image for Retailers tap AI shopping traffic but fight to keep customer data
Retailers tap AI shopping traffic but fight to keep customer data
Image for Soccer-Premier League clubs trade gambling sponsors for fintech, sovereign investment - report
Soccer-Premier League clubs trade gambling sponsors for fintech, sovereign investment - report
Image for Putin clears way for state to sell 30% stake in Moscow's biggest airport
Putin clears way for state to sell 30% stake in Moscow's biggest airport
Image for Airbus reports stable July deliveries, confirms China orders
Airbus reports stable July deliveries, confirms China orders
Image for UK regulator proposes Lidl, Aldi should follow same rules as competitors
UK regulator proposes Lidl, Aldi should follow same rules as competitors
Image for Rheinmetall CEO expects ATACMS revenues from 2028, Boxer deal by year-end
Rheinmetall CEO expects ATACMS revenues from 2028, Boxer deal by year-end
Image for Germany's security council discusses drone incident at air cargo hub
Germany's security council discusses drone incident at air cargo hub
Image for Markets aren't going on a summer holiday
Markets aren't going on a summer holiday
Image for Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan to sign joint defence deal amid regional turmoil
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan to sign joint defence deal amid regional turmoil
Image for Global equity funds draw inflows for 11th week as upbeat earnings lift sentiment
Global equity funds draw inflows for 11th week as upbeat earnings lift sentiment
Image for European corporate profits set to grow at fastest rate since 2022
European corporate profits set to grow at fastest rate since 2022
View All Finance Posts