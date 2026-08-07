Oxford Biomedica Shares Plunge Over 24% After Lower 2026 Revenue Outlook

Oxford Biomedica's Revenue Forecast and Market Reaction

Aug 7 (Reuters)Durham, NC - Britain's Oxford Biomedica fell more than 24% on Friday after the cell and gene therapy manufacturer cut its 2026 revenue forecast, citing operational delays at a U.S. site and deferred client orders.

Key Details of the Revenue Outlook Revision

Here are some more details:

Operational Challenges and Financial Impact

• The company had previously warned of first-half core loss due to planned maintenance shutdowns and costs associated with the integration of its newly acquired facility in Durham, North Carolina.

Revised Sales Forecast

• Oxford Biomedica, which was spun off from the University of Oxford, said it now expected sales of £180 million to £200 million ($242.06 million to $268.96 million) in 2026, below previous guidance of £220 million to £240 million.

Client Order Changes and Delays

• The company said "changes in client ordering behaviour", including delayed programme timelines and altered procurement pathways of a large client, impacted revenue.

• Operational readiness of the Durham facility was also delayed by six months, it said.

Stock Performance and Future Outlook

• The stock fell to its lowest in nearly a year and was on track for its worst day since June 2013 as of 0741 GMT.

• 2026 core profit margin, excluding one-off costs, is expected to be in the mid-single-digit percentage, the firm said.

• Oxford Biomedica held its medium-term goals, targeting 25-30% revenue growth and about £500 million of revenue by 2030.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7436 pounds)

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)