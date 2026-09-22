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France urges EU to postpone methane reporting requirements - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France urges EU to postpone methane reporting requirements

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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France Calls on EU to Postpone Methane Reporting Amid Energy Supply Concerns

France's Appeal to the European Commission and Energy Policy Implications

By Forrest Crellin and Elizabeth Pineau

Macron's Request to Delay Methane Reporting Rules

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron has written to the European Commission urging it to postpone new methane reporting rules for oil and gas importers, arguing they could create legal risks for importers as energy supplies tighten.

Macron's letter to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, dated September 18, was first reported by French newspaper Les Echos and has been seen by Reuters.

Political Context and Domestic Pressures

Macron's government faces pressure from unions in various sectors and opposition parties jostling for position ahead of the 2027 presidential election, who have criticised the president for failing to do more to address cost-of-living concerns.

Details of the EU Methane Regulation

The EU's new rules, due to come into effect on January 1, will require monitoring and verification of methane emissions for fuel deliveries to the bloc, aiming to curb leaks of the potent greenhouse gas and imposing fines if companies breach the regulation.

Macron called for the regulations to be delayed by a year until January 1, 2028.

Methane is the second-biggest contributor to global warming behind carbon dioxide.

EU Member States' Responses

Several EU members including Germany, Europe's biggest gas market, have already pushed for the rules to be delayed.

In response, the European Commission in July instructed EU member states to waive financial penalties linked to the regulation for three years, until the end of 2029, because the war in Iran had led to tight supplies, but has not agreed to postpone implementation of the rules.

Macron's Proposals for Fuel Production Flexibility

Macron, in his letter, also called for the EU to temporarily loosen fuel-quality rules to boost European production of kerosene and diesel by as much as 20% as supply pressures mount.

French refiners estimate that easing some specifications could increase fuel production by 5% to 20%, depending on the refinery, Macron said in the letter.

The French president also proposed relaxing biofuel-blending limits, including allowing distributors to replace B7 diesel, which contains up to 7% biodiesel, with B10, containing up to 10%.

More Flexibility in Fuel Standards

MORE FLEXIBILITY

Macron asked the Commission to examine possible temporary changes to European requirements governing fuel density, vaporisation limits and desulphurisation.

As a result of the deterioration in international fuel supply, refiners and importers are reporting increasing difficulties in confirming deliveries for the coming weeks, Macron said.

Any changes to fuel density should be developed with automakers to ensure they do not damage vehicles or infrastructure and continue to meet health and safety requirements, he said.

Macron said similar flexibility had been granted during the COVID-19 crisis.

Reliance on Middle Eastern Fuel Imports

The measures could help bolster European fuel supplies at a time when the bloc remains heavily reliant on the Middle East, which accounts for 36% of its kerosene imports and 18% of diesel imports, according to the letter.

French Government's Fiscal Response

The French prime minister's office said that, while the government had not earned more VAT revenue from the increase in fuel prices, it would propose to parliament the creation of a "golden rule" in the upcoming budget law.

Ensuring Revenue Neutrality for Consumers

The rule would ensure that any increased revenue earned from increased fuel prices "will be neutralized and returned to the French people at the pump."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau, Makini Brice and Forrest Crellin; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Macron wants a one‑year postponement of methane rules to Jan 1, 2028, highlighting legal and supply concerns.
  • The EU already recommended waiving penalties from 2027–2029 to ease enforcement during supply strain (mediaselangor.com).
  • France proposes easing fuel‑quality and biofuel blending rules to boost production amid rising supply pressures.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is France asking the EU to delay methane reporting requirements?
France is urging the EU to postpone methane reporting rules for oil and gas importers due to concerns over legal risks and tightening energy supplies.
When are the new EU methane regulations set to take effect?
The EU's methane monitoring and verification rules are currently set to come into effect on January 1.
What temporary changes to fuel regulations did Macron propose?
Macron suggested temporarily loosening EU fuel-quality rules and relaxing biofuel-blending limits to increase European fuel production.
Which EU countries are supporting the delay of methane rules?
Several EU members, including Germany, have pushed for a delay in the new methane regulations.
How will additional revenue from fuel price increases be used by France?
The French government plans a 'golden rule' to ensure any extra revenue from fuel price rises is returned to consumers at the pump.

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