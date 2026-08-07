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Poland's former Orlen managers face trial over oil deal losses

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

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Former Orlen Managers Face Trial in Poland Over Massive Oil Deal Losses

Indictment and Investigation Details

Charges Against Former Orlen Managers

WARSAW, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Three former managers of Polish refiner Orlen and one of its subsidiaries face up to 25 years in prison, prosecutors said on Friday after filing an indictment over crude oil supply contracts that caused losses of nearly $400 million.

Background of the Oil Deal Losses

Polish prosecutors have been investigating for more than two years the loss of $378 million in prepayments made by Orlen for goods, mainly Venezuelan crude oil, that were never delivered.

Details of the Contracts and Alleged Mismanagement

The defendants were charged with failing to properly supervise and safeguard the assets of Orlen and Orlen Trading Switzerland (OTS) by entering into three contracts for crude oil purchases that prosecutors say were detrimental to the companies and resulted in substantial losses.

Defendants and Ongoing Investigation

All the defendants - identified under Polish privacy laws as Michal R, a former member of Orlen's management board; Marcin O, a former member of OTS' management board, and Filip W, a former executive director of Orlen and OTS - have denied wrongdoing.

Investigation into Former OTS Chief

Prosecutors said an investigation is continuing into former OTS chief Samer A., who was detained in the United Arab Emirates last year. Poland has requested his extradition.

Responses from Parties Involved

Reuters has been unable to reach any of the four for comment.

Orlen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Anna Koper; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Prepayments of approximately $378 million (around 1.5 billion PLN) were made between August and December 2023 for Venezuelan crude that was never delivered, leading to major financial write‑offs for Orlen and its Swiss subsidiary OTS (gov.pl).
  • Prosecutors accuse the former executives—Michal R., Marcin O., Filip W. and Samer A.—of entering into three unfavorable crude oil contracts that harmed the companies; Filip W. is detained, Michal R. faces legal restrictions, and Samer A. is detained in the UAE pending extradition (gov.pl).
  • Orlen and OTS filed criminal notifications and conducted internal audits (118 inspections, 16 notifications), and the case highlights management failures under prior leadership, with current management emphasizing recovery and greater energy independence (orlen.pl).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the former Orlen managers facing trial?
Michal R, Marcin O, and Filip W, former executives of Orlen and Orlen Trading Switzerland, are facing trial.
What losses did the oil supply contracts cause?
The contracts resulted in losses of nearly $400 million, mainly through prepayments for undelivered Venezuelan crude oil.
What charges are the indicted managers facing?
They are charged with failing to properly supervise and safeguard company assets by entering detrimental oil purchase contracts.
Is the investigation into the Orlen oil deal losses concluded?
No, investigations are still ongoing, particularly concerning former OTS chief Samer A.
What is the maximum prison sentence for the defendants?
The former managers face up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

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