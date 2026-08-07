Former Orlen Managers Face Trial in Poland Over Massive Oil Deal Losses

Indictment and Investigation Details

Charges Against Former Orlen Managers

WARSAW, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Three former managers of Polish refiner Orlen and one of its subsidiaries face up to 25 years in prison, prosecutors said on Friday after filing an indictment over crude oil supply contracts that caused losses of nearly $400 million.

Background of the Oil Deal Losses

Polish prosecutors have been investigating for more than two years the loss of $378 million in prepayments made by Orlen for goods, mainly Venezuelan crude oil, that were never delivered.

Details of the Contracts and Alleged Mismanagement

The defendants were charged with failing to properly supervise and safeguard the assets of Orlen and Orlen Trading Switzerland (OTS) by entering into three contracts for crude oil purchases that prosecutors say were detrimental to the companies and resulted in substantial losses.

Defendants and Ongoing Investigation

All the defendants - identified under Polish privacy laws as Michal R, a former member of Orlen's management board; Marcin O, a former member of OTS' management board, and Filip W, a former executive director of Orlen and OTS - have denied wrongdoing.

Investigation into Former OTS Chief

Prosecutors said an investigation is continuing into former OTS chief Samer A., who was detained in the United Arab Emirates last year. Poland has requested his extradition.

Responses from Parties Involved

Reuters has been unable to reach any of the four for comment.

Orlen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Anna Koper; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)