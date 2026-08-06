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Partners Group in talks to buy beauty and wellness brand Aroma-Zone - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Partners Group in talks to buy beauty and wellness brand Aroma-Zone

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Partners Group Set to Acquire Aroma-Zone from Eurazeo to Drive Growth

Partners Group Enters Exclusive Talks for Aroma-Zone Acquisition

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Partners Group said on Thursday it has entered into exclusive talks to acquire France-based natural beauty and wellness brand Aroma-Zone from French holding company Eurazeo.

Transaction Details and Stakeholder Roles

As part of the transaction, Eurazeo will retain a significant minority stake in Aroma-Zone, the Swiss asset manager said in a statement, without disclosing further details.

Strategic Priorities Post-Acquisition

Key priorities would include scaling Aroma-Zone's platform to make its products available to more consumers, investing in product innovation, and expanding in existing and new markets, Partners Group said.

Acquisition Structure

The acquisition would be completed through Partners Group's direct private equity program.

Aroma-Zone's Recent Growth

Since 2021, Aroma-Zone tripled its revenues, and expanded its customer base to more than 5 million, the Swiss firm said.

(Reporting by Linda PasquiniEditing by Dave Graham)

Key Takeaways

  • Partners Group aiming to acquire Aroma‑Zone via its direct private equity platform, with Eurazeo retaining a substantial minority interest (Reuters)
  • Aroma‑Zone has tripled revenues since 2021 and now serves over 5 million customers, highlighting strong growth trajectory (Reuters)
  • Eurazeo has already partially divested around 20% of its stake in Aroma‑Zone via secondary fund raising (~€200m) and is initiating formal sale proceedings amid interest from multiple private equity firms (Eurazeo financials; La Lettre)

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is acquiring Aroma-Zone?
Partners Group, a Swiss asset manager, is in exclusive talks to acquire Aroma-Zone.
Who currently owns Aroma-Zone?
Aroma-Zone is currently owned by Eurazeo, a French holding company.
Will Eurazeo retain any stake in Aroma-Zone?
Yes, Eurazeo will retain a significant minority stake in Aroma-Zone.
What are the priorities after the acquisition?
Partners Group aims to scale Aroma-Zone's platform, invest in product innovation, and expand to new markets.
How has Aroma-Zone performed since 2021?
Aroma-Zone has tripled its revenues and grown its customer base to over 5 million since 2021.

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