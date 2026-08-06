Partners Group Set to Acquire Aroma-Zone from Eurazeo to Drive Growth

Partners Group Enters Exclusive Talks for Aroma-Zone Acquisition

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Partners Group said on Thursday it has entered into exclusive talks to acquire France-based natural beauty and wellness brand Aroma-Zone from French holding company Eurazeo.

Transaction Details and Stakeholder Roles

As part of the transaction, Eurazeo will retain a significant minority stake in Aroma-Zone, the Swiss asset manager said in a statement, without disclosing further details.

Strategic Priorities Post-Acquisition

Key priorities would include scaling Aroma-Zone's platform to make its products available to more consumers, investing in product innovation, and expanding in existing and new markets, Partners Group said.

Acquisition Structure

The acquisition would be completed through Partners Group's direct private equity program.

Aroma-Zone's Recent Growth

Since 2021, Aroma-Zone tripled its revenues, and expanded its customer base to more than 5 million, the Swiss firm said.

(Reporting by Linda PasquiniEditing by Dave Graham)