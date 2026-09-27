Catania Airport Suspends Flights Until Midnight Amid Mount Etna Ash Disruption

Flight Suspensions and Impact on Passengers

Current Status of Catania Airport

ROME, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Flights at Italy's Catania airport remained suspended on Sunday following the release of volcanic ash into the atmosphere, the company operating the Sicilian hub said.

Duration of Suspension

All flight operations at the airport, Italy's fifth-busiest by passenger traffic, have been suspended until 2159 GMT on Sunday, according to an updated notice from SAC.

Advice for Passengers

Passengers were advised to check the status of their flights with their airlines before travelling to the airport. The operator said further updates would follow.

Mount Etna's Ongoing Activity

Frequency and Intensity of Disruptions

Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most-active volcano, frequently disrupts flights at Catania, and ash emissions have been particularly intense this summer, affecting thousands of travellers during the peak holiday season this summer.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti in Rome; Editing by David Holmes)