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Italy's Catania airport keeps flights suspended until midnight due to Etna ash - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's Catania airport keeps flights suspended until midnight due to Etna ash

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 27, 2026

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Catania Airport Suspends Flights Until Midnight Amid Mount Etna Ash Disruption

Flight Suspensions and Impact on Passengers

Current Status of Catania Airport

ROME, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Flights at Italy's Catania airport remained suspended on Sunday following the release of volcanic ash into the atmosphere, the company operating the Sicilian hub said.

Duration of Suspension

All flight operations at the airport, Italy's fifth-busiest by passenger traffic, have been suspended until 2159 GMT on Sunday, according to an updated notice from SAC.

Advice for Passengers

Passengers were advised to check the status of their flights with their airlines before travelling to the airport. The operator said further updates would follow.

Mount Etna's Ongoing Activity

Frequency and Intensity of Disruptions

Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most-active volcano, frequently disrupts flights at Catania, and ash emissions have been particularly intense this summer, affecting thousands of travellers during the peak holiday season this summer.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti in Rome; Editing by David Holmes)

Key Takeaways

  • Flight operations suspended until 21:59 GMT on Sept 27 due to renewed ash emissions from Mount Etna, operator SAC announced; similar disruptions occurred recently on Sept 14 and Sept 26 (malaysia.news.yahoo.com)
  • Catania airport—Italy’s fifth‑busiest—has been repeatedly disrupted this summer by frequent, intense ash emissions, severely affecting thousands of travelers during peak holiday periods (internazionale.it)
  • Previous episodes include extended closures in July and August: in mid‑August the airport experienced its most severe disruption in at least two decades, with flight movements plummeting by up to 98 % on some days (euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are flights at Catania airport suspended?
Flights are suspended due to volcanic ash released into the atmosphere by Mount Etna.
How long will the flight suspension at Catania airport last?
All flight operations are suspended until 2159 GMT (midnight local time) on Sunday.
What should passengers do if they have a flight from Catania airport?
Passengers are advised to check their flight status with their airlines before traveling to the airport.
How often does Mount Etna disrupt flights at Catania airport?
Mount Etna frequently disrupts flights, with particularly intense ash emissions affecting travel during the summer peak season.
Who operates the Catania airport?
The airport is operated by SAC, the company responsible for managing the Sicilian hub.

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