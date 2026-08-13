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Drugmakers curb Swiss reimbursement applications over US pricing concerns - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Drugmakers curb Swiss reimbursement applications over US pricing concerns

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Finance Pharmaceuticals Healthcare Policy

Drugmakers Reduce Swiss Reimbursement Applications Due to US Pricing Policies

Impact of US Drug-Pricing Policies on Swiss Pharmaceutical Market

By Marleen Kaesebier

Drugmakers' Concerns Over US Pricing Policies

ZURICH, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Drugmakers are holding back applications for health insurance coverage in Switzerland over concerns that lower prices there could affect their U.S. business under drug-pricing policies introduced by the Trump administration, a study showed on Thursday.

Reduced Submission of Innovative Medicines

Survey Findings by Interpharma

About one-third of new innovative medicines were not submitted for coverage under Switzerland's mandatory health insurance system between January 2025 and June 2026, according to a survey by Swiss pharmaceutical industry group Interpharma, potentially limiting patient access to new treatments.

Benchmarking and Policy Implications

Switzerland is one of the countries used as a benchmark under the United States' so-called most-favoured-nation drug-pricing policy, which aims to lower U.S. medicine costs by comparing prices with those in other markets.

The policy has made some drugmakers more hesitant about launching new medicines in Europe for fear of undermining U.S. pricing.

Industry Response and Patient Access

Interpharma's Statement

"The survey shows drug makers no longer consider themselves able to launch new therapies in Switzerland in a timely manner under the current framework conditions, so as not to jeopardize prices in the United States," Interpharma said.

Statistics on Drug Submissions

Drugs Not Submitted for Reimbursement

The survey found that seven of 22 new innovative drugs introduced during the period were not submitted for inclusion on Switzerland's reimbursement list, which determines whether drugs are covered by mandatory health insurance and sets the reimbursed price.

Drugs Not Submitted for Market Approval

Another three were not submitted for Swiss market approval at all, which Interpharma also attributed to the U.S. most-favoured-nation policy.

Effects on Major Pharmaceutical Companies

While companies such as Roche and Novartis may still launch medicines in Switzerland, inclusion on the reimbursement list is important for broad patient access and establishes a price that could influence U.S. comparisons.

Comparison with Previous Years

The 15 medicines submitted for reimbursement compared with an average of 24 submissions over the same 18-month period between 2019 and 2025, Interpharma said.

Consequences for Swiss Patients

As a result, Swiss patients do not have access to about one-third of newly developed innovative medicines through mandatory health insurance, with the U.S. policy exacerbating an existing trend, the group said.

(Reporting by Marleen Kaesebier in Zurich. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • About 7 of 22 newly approved innovative drugs during Jan 2025–Jun 2026 were not submitted for reimbursement in Switzerland; three others were not submitted for market approval, according to Interpharma’s survey (interpharma.ch).
  • Swiss prices are increasingly being referenced under U.S. MFN policies, prompting pharmaceutical firms to delay or skip Swiss launches to avoid lowering U.S. prices (baerkarrer.ch).
  • This trend exacerbates already declining Swiss patient access: full availability of innovative drugs in Switzerland dropped from about 64% in 2018 to around 50% in 2025, with delays in reimbursement listings further extending patient wait times (interpharma.ch)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are drugmakers holding back Swiss health insurance applications?
Drugmakers are concerned that lower Swiss prices could affect their US business under recently introduced US drug-pricing policies.
How many new innovative medicines were not submitted for Swiss reimbursement?
About one-third of innovative medicines were not submitted for coverage under Switzerland's mandatory health insurance between January 2025 and June 2026.
What is the impact of the US most-favoured-nation drug-pricing policy?
The policy makes drugmakers hesitant to launch new medicines in Europe, fearing it could lower prices in the US through international price comparisons.
How does the reduction in Swiss reimbursement submissions affect patients?
Swiss patients may lack access to about one-third of newly developed innovative medicines via mandatory health insurance.

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