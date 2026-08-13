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Diesel prices overtake jet fuel in Europe as global shortage widens - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Diesel prices overtake jet fuel in Europe as global shortage widens

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Finance Energy Markets

Diesel Prices Exceed Jet Fuel in Europe as Supply Shortages Escalate

European Fuel Market Dynamics and Price Trends

By Seher Dareen and Ahmad Ghaddar

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Diesel cargoes are costing more than jet fuel in Europe for the first time in more than a year, LSEG data showed, as the continent replaces lower Middle East air fuel shipments with other sources of supply, but struggles to secure more diesel for industry and agriculture.

Europe has been able to pull in jet cargoes from the U.S. and other countries like Nigeria as prices surged after the start of the Iran war, which disrupted crude and fuel supply. Global diesel supply tightened even further when Russia banned exports amid Ukrainian attacks on its refineries.

Analyst Perspectives on Diesel Scarcity

"We see a higher risk of persistent scarcity pricing in diesel than in crude heading into winter," analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note.

Jet Fuel Imports Rising as Diesel Supply Wilts

Jet Fuel Import Surge

Europe boosted imports of jet fuel to 750,000 barrels per day in June — the highest since October 2025 — and a similar rate in July from 612,000 bpd in January, according to Kpler.

Declining Diesel Imports

By contrast, European diesel imports have dropped to 1.56 million bpd in July from 1.97 million bpd in January.

Diesel Price Rally

Against that backdrop, the price of diesel overtook that of jet fuel this week, LSEG data showed.

Diesel prices have resumed their rally in recent weeks amid an impasse in Iran peace talks and Russian export disruptions, and are now only 14% below their April peaks.

Jet Fuel Price Movements

Jet fuel prices, which have also risen in recent weeks, are meanwhile 25% below their March records.

Market Commentary

"A brief period of cautious optimism for refined product markets has been quickly overtaken by renewed hostilities in the Strait of Hormuz, the collapse of Russian product supply and a diesel exports ban," said Karim Fawaz of S&P Global Energy.

Weakening Jet Demand Likely Weighs on Prices, Analyst Says

Jet Fuel Price Discounts

In a further sign of jet's relative weakness, it has dropped against the price of gasoil futures - the benchmark against which it is priced in Europe.

The price assessment of a jet cargo coming into Europe stood at a discount of $24 a metric ton to gasoil futures on August 10, according to LSEG.

Historical Price Comparisons

This is the widest discount since July 2025, according to LSEG and Argus Media. At the height of the Iran war in March, LSEG and Argus assessed jet's premium at more than $500 a barrel.

Analyst Insights on Demand

Weakening jet demand after the summer travel seasonal high and the expectation of higher European imports are likely weighing on prices, said Jay Maroo, analyst at Sparta Commodities.

(Reporting by Seher Dareen and Ahmad Ghaddar in London; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Global diesel shortages intensify: Russia’s export ban and Middle East supply disruptions have sharply squeezed diesel availability in Europe, pushing crack spreads and prices higher (spglobal.com).
  • Jet fuel more resilient: Europe has mitigated Middle East losses via increased U.S. and Nigerian exports and improved refinery yields, helping jet fuel markets remain comparatively stable (kpler.com).
  • Forward-looking risks: Goldman Sachs projects elevated diesel margins through winter, with structural risks suggesting scarcity pricing may persist longer than for crude (sahmcapital.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why have diesel prices overtaken jet fuel in Europe?
Diesel prices have surpassed jet fuel due to tightening global supply, Middle East conflicts disrupting shipments, and Russian export bans.
How have European diesel and jet fuel imports changed in 2025?
European imports of jet fuel increased to 750,000 bpd in June and July, while diesel imports declined from 1.97 million bpd in January to 1.56 million bpd in July.
What impact has the Iran conflict had on European fuel markets?
The Iran conflict led to surging prices, disrupted crude and fuel supply, and prompted Europe to source more jet fuel from the U.S. and Nigeria.
What do analysts predict for diesel prices heading into winter?
Analysts expect a higher risk of persistent scarcity pricing in diesel compared to crude as winter approaches.

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