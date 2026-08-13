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Finance

Pound holds ground as sunshine and soccer boost confidence in UK economy

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Pound Holds Ground as Economic Growth Surpasses Expectations in UK

UK Economic Performance and Market Reactions

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The pound held steady on Thursday and remained on track for a third weekly gain as burgeoning confidence in the UK economy was reinforced by data that showed growth unexpectedly picked up in June.

Money markets show traders still expect one rate rise from the Bank of England this year, and Thursday's economic data did little to shift that. 

Growth Data and Contributing Factors

The Office for National Statistics said UK gross domestic product rose by 0.3% during the month, putting Britain on course for the strongest growth among the Group of Seven rich economies in the first half of 2026, after being flat in May. 

Consumer Activity and External Influences

Households and businesses enjoyed some respite from high energy prices caused by the Iran war in June, while the start of the men's soccer World Cup and hot weather helped boost overall economic activity.

Sterling was last unchanged on the day against the dollar at $1.349 and against the euro, which traded at £0.8547.

Investor Sentiment and Analyst Insights

Sources of Growth

Although growth was modest, it was mostly the product of consumer spending and business investment, rather than government spending, which could prove encouraging for investors, Jeremy Stretch, who is head of G10 FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets, said.

Expert Commentary

"Putting your head under the bonnet of the UK economy suggests that the momentum is perhaps a little more robust and a little more dynamic than we might have assumed," he said.

Looking Ahead: Inflation and Monetary Policy

Next week brings a raft of inflation data that could be more influential in setting expectations for BoE monetary policy.

"Despite the ONS estimated strength of growth in H1, we don't think it will shift the BoE’s assessment. The BoE will still view the UK economy as operating with slack that supports domestic disinflation at present," RBC Capital Markets said.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • UK GDP rose 0.3% in June—surprising markets—and Q2 GDP grew 0.4% (vs Q1’s 0.6%), keeping the UK on track as one of the fastest‑growing G7 economies (reddit.com).
  • Positive momentum in consumer spending and business investment—rather than government stimulus—suggests private sector resilience (reddit.com).
  • High consumer confidence, driven by summer sunshine and the kick‑off of the men’s World Cup, is bolstering economic sentiment (reddit.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What factors contributed to the UK's economic growth in June?
Economic growth was driven by consumer spending, business investment, hot weather, and the start of the men's soccer World Cup.
How did the pound perform against the dollar and euro?
Sterling remained unchanged on the day, trading at $1.349 against the dollar and £0.8547 against the euro.
Is the Bank of England expected to raise interest rates this year?
Traders still anticipate one rate rise from the Bank of England this year, with recent data doing little to change expectations.
What is the outlook for UK economic growth compared to other G7 countries?
The UK is on track for the strongest growth among the Group of Seven rich economies in the first half of 2026.
What upcoming data could influence Bank of England policy?
Next week's inflation data is expected to be influential in shaping expectations for Bank of England monetary policy.

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