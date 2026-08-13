Shein Loses UK Copyright Case Against Temu Over Clothing Photos

Overview of the Shein vs. Temu Copyright Dispute

Background of the Lawsuit

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Online fast-fashion platform Shein on Thursday lost its London lawsuit against rival Temu for alleged copyright infringement in relation to photos of some of its products.

Shein's Allegations

At the start of the trial in May, Shein accused Temu of breaching its copyright "on an industrial scale", using its photos to advertise copies of Shein's own-brand clothing to "piggy-back" on a more established competitor.

Temu's Defense

Temu – owned by PDD Holdings – denied the allegations and argued that Shein was using litigation to stifle competition.

Court Ruling and Outcome

Judge's Decision

Judge Kelyn Bacon said in a written ruling that Shein's claims for copyright infringement had failed.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by William James)