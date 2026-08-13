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Shein loses UK copyright lawsuit against rival Temu over photos of clothing - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Shein loses UK copyright lawsuit against rival Temu over photos of clothing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Finance Markets Legal Fashion Industry

Shein Loses UK Copyright Case Against Temu Over Clothing Photos

Overview of the Shein vs. Temu Copyright Dispute

Background of the Lawsuit

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Online fast-fashion platform Shein on Thursday lost its London lawsuit against rival Temu for alleged copyright infringement in relation to photos of some of its products.

Shein's Allegations

At the start of the trial in May, Shein accused Temu of breaching its copyright "on an industrial scale", using its photos to advertise copies of Shein's own-brand clothing to "piggy-back" on a more established competitor.

Temu's Defense

Temu – owned by PDD Holdings – denied the allegations and argued that Shein was using litigation to stifle competition.

Court Ruling and Outcome

Judge's Decision

Judge Kelyn Bacon said in a written ruling that Shein's claims for copyright infringement had failed.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • The High Court dismissed Shein’s copyright infringement claims related to use of its product photos by Temu, finding insufficient evidence of legal ownership or misuse of images (thepaper.cn).
  • Shein accused Temu of using its photographs on an “industrial scale” to advertise similar products, aiming to “piggy‑back” on Shein’s brand, while Temu countered that the suit was designed to stifle competition (gvwire.com).
  • The ruling adds to ongoing litigation between the platforms, including U.S. suits over DMCA notices and antitrust claims, illustrating the complexity and global scope of their legal conflict (legalclarity.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Shein lawsuit against Temu about?
Shein sued Temu in London, alleging that Temu infringed on its copyright by using photos of Shein products to advertise similar clothing.
What was the outcome of the Shein copyright lawsuit in the UK?
The UK court ruled against Shein, finding that its claims for copyright infringement against Temu had failed.
What was Temu's defense in the copyright lawsuit?
Temu denied the allegations, arguing that Shein was trying to stifle competition through litigation.
Who owns Temu?
Temu is owned by PDD Holdings.

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