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AI boom is starting to show in UK economy's performance - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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AI boom is starting to show in UK economy's performance

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Artificial Intelligence Economy

AI Surge Fuels Growth in UK Information, Communications, and Manufacturing Sectors

UK Economy Experiences Boost from Artificial Intelligence Boom

By Andy Bruce

AI-Driven Expansion in Information and Communications

MANCHESTER, England, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Britain's economy is showing the clearest signs yet that it is benefitting from the global artificial intelligence boom, with data on Thursday showing rapid growth in related industries and a surge in computer hardware investment.

While the Office for National Statistics said Britain's economy grew by 0.4% in the second quarter, the information and communications sector contributed almost half of that expansion — more than any other industry.

Growth in Computer Programming and Consultancy

Within the sector, the ONS said the output of computer programming, consultancy and related activities — which would include AI companies — surged by 3.7% on the quarter, on top of a 3.8% rise in the previous quarter.

Government Policy and AI Prioritization

Since becoming prime minister in July, Andy Burnham has made AI a Cabinet-level priority.

His team has signalled a shift away from the previous government's U.S.-centric approach towards greater emphasis on British ownership, "tech sovereignty" and protecting workers from disruption.

Investment Surge Linked to Artificial Intelligence

U.S. data has also pointed to AI's growing impact on the world's largest economy.

ONS investment data on Thursday offered more evidence of an AI impact.

Increase in Plant and Machinery Spending

Spending on plant and machinery across the economy has grown strongly this year, rising to £22.1 billion ($29.8 billion) in the second quarter — within a whisker of a one-off record high hit in early 2022 caused by the timing of tax breaks.

An ONS spokesperson said the most recent strong reading reflected ICT equipment, particularly computer hardware as well as government spending on weapons systems.

Business Capital Assets and ICT Investment

The ONS's quarterly survey of business capital assets also showed a strong increase in computer hardware investment.

"A big step up in investment into information and communications technology suggests that the build out of computing power needed to run artificial intelligence boosted business investment," said Andrew Wishart, senior UK economist at Berenberg.

Manufacturing Sector Benefits from AI Growth

British manufacturers are also benefitting.

Computing, Electronic, and Optical Product Output

Output across British computing, electronic and optical product manufacturers grew by 10.7% in annual terms in the second quarter — ranking top among the 13 manufacturing sub-sectors for the first time since early 2017.

($1 = 0.7415 pounds)

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Information & communications sector drove nearly half of Q2 GDP growth, led by a 3.7% quarterly jump in computer programming, consultancy and related activities (cy.ons.gov.uk).
  • Spending on plant and machinery hit £22.1 billion in Q2, near the early‑2022 record level, with ICT equipment — especially computer hardware — as a key contributor (cy.ons.gov.uk).
  • Manufacturers of computing, electronic and optical products saw the strongest annual output growth among manufacturing sub‑sectors — up 10.7% — for the first time since early 2017 (ons.gov.uk).
  • Close to 29% of UK businesses had adopted at least one AI technology by June 2026 — up 8 percentage points year‑on‑year, with 49% adoption among firms with 250+ employees (ons.gov.uk).
  • The UK government committed over £1.1 billion in a domestic AI hardware plan, including a £750 million national supercomputer and backing for chip makers, reinforcing ‘tech sovereignty’ and AI infrastructure growth (gov.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How is the AI boom affecting the UK economy?
The AI boom is contributing to rapid growth in information and communications industries and increasing investment in computer hardware across the UK economy.
What sector contributed most to the UK's economic growth in Q2?
The information and communications sector contributed almost half of the UK's economic expansion in the second quarter.
How are British manufacturers benefitting from AI?
British manufacturers, especially in computing, electronic, and optical products, saw a 10.7% annual output increase, partly due to AI demand.
What government policies are supporting AI growth in the UK?
The UK government's shift towards tech sovereignty, British ownership, and worker protection has made AI a cabinet-level priority.
How much did plant and machinery investment grow in Q2?
Spending on plant and machinery rose to £22.1 billion in the second quarter, close to record highs, mainly due to ICT equipment investments.

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