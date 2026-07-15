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UK economy needs budget discipline, OECD says as Burnham prepares for power

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Finance Economy UK Politics

OECD Calls for Budget Discipline as UK Faces Economic Challenges

OECD Report Highlights and UK Economic Outlook

By Suban Abdulla

Current Economic Situation and Challenges

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Britain must maintain its budget discipline, tackle high pension spending and address soaring energy prices to speed up its economy, the OECD said on Wednesday, underscoring the challenges for Andy Burnham who is set to become prime minister next week.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said the UK economy had stabilised after a string of shocks including Brexit.

Ongoing Risks and Pressures

"But activity remains subdued and the evolving conflict in the Middle East is testing its resilience," the Paris-based organisation said in a report.

"High and volatile energy prices, rising fiscal pressures, weak productivity growth and large regional disparities continue to weigh on economic performance and living standards."

Political Response and Fiscal Policy

Former Manchester mayor Burnham, who is on course to replace Keir Starmer as prime minister, has vowed to stick to the government's fiscal rules. But some investors are concerned that he might increase public spending under pressure from within his centre-left Labour Party.

OECD Recommendations on Fiscal Discipline

"Fiscal discipline remains essential, building on recent improvements to the fiscal framework," the OECD said. "High public debt, high interest payments and rising spending pressures, particularly in health and social care, limit fiscal space."

Growth Forecasts and Economic Projections

The OECD expects Britain's economy to grow by 0.9% this year and 1.1% in 2027. The forecasts were slightly weaker than those published last week by the International Monetary Fund for 1% growth this year and 1.3% next year.

Government and Ministerial Response

Finance minister Rachel Reeves, responding to the OECD report, said Britain was on course for the fastest growth amongst Europe's big, rich economies, with AI and better ties with the European Union helping the economy.

Energy, Investment, and Structural Reforms

Reducing Reliance on Gas and Energy Risks

The OECD said Britain should invest more in the electrification of its economy to reduce its reliance on gas imports which surged in price this year due to the Iran war.

"Risks remain tilted to the downside, particularly if a prolonged Middle East conflict further increases energy prices or global trade fragmentation intensifies," the OECD said.

Investment and Tax Efficiency

The OECD said public spending increases should be targeted towards productivity-enhancing investment and tax efficiency reforms were needed to rebuild the government's fiscal room for manoeuvre and support long-term economic growth.

Pension System and Labour Incentives

The government's so-called triple-lock for increasing state pensions should be reviewed and incentives for work and private pension savings should be strengthened.

Regional Disparities and Productivity

Addressing Regional Gaps

Reducing regional productivity gaps was key to boosting growth, the OECD, a recommendation that will be welcomed by Burnham who has pledged to give local authorities greater powers.

Political and Economic Impact

Reducing regional disparities in politics could help "unlock the full productivity potential of all regions," the OECD said.

(Reporting by Suban AbdullaEditing by William Schomberg)

Key Takeaways

  • UK growth is modest—0.9% in 2026 and 1.1% in 2027—amid inflation and energy volatility, putting fiscal strain on the next government (oecd.org)
  • OECD urges reviewing the state‑pension 'triple‑lock'—linking increases to the highest of inflation, wages, or 2.5%—to ease long‑term debt pressures (oecd.org)
  • Accelerating electrification, targeting productivity‑enhancing investment, and reducing regional disparities are key policy priorities to improve resilience and long‑term growth (oecd.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the OECD recommend for the UK economy?
The OECD recommended maintaining budget discipline, addressing high pension spending, stabilizing energy prices, and investing in productivity.
Why is fiscal discipline important for the UK now?
Fiscal discipline is essential due to high public debt, rising interest payments, and increasing spending pressures in sectors like health and social care.
How could regional disparities affect the UK’s growth?
Reducing regional productivity gaps could help unlock the full productivity potential of all UK regions and boost economic growth.
What is Andy Burnham's stance on fiscal policy?
Andy Burnham has vowed to adhere to the government's fiscal rules, emphasizing the importance of budget discipline as he prepares to become prime minister.

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