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Turkey's ousted opposition leader says preparing for possible new party - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Turkey's ousted opposition leader says preparing for possible new party

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Ousted Turkish Opposition Leader Eyes Possible New Party Amid Legal Strife

Political Turmoil and Legal Challenges in Turkey's Opposition

Background: Leadership Dispute in the CHP

ISTANBUL, July 15 (Reuters) - Turkey's ousted main opposition CHP leader said on Wednesday that preparations are under way for the possible establishment of a new political party, but any formal step would wait until after ongoing legal proceedings.

In May, a Turkish court annulled the Republican People's Party's (CHP) 2023 congress that elected Ozgur Ozel as chairman, citing irregularities. It reinstated as chairman Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the CHP's former leader who lost to President Tayyip Erdogan in the 2023 presidential election.

Legal Proceedings and Potential Party Formation

Ozel said the legal proceedings on an appeal to the ruling that ousted his leadership and a request to hold an extraordinary party congress could be completed within a couple of weeks, and if they are blocked, a new party could then be set up.

"A formal step could be taken towards the end of July or the beginning of August," Ozel said in an interview with Sozcu TV, when asked about the timing of the establishment of the new party.

Market Reactions and Democratic Concerns

The court's decision, described by critics as politically motivated amid an unprecedented legal crackdown on the CHP, rattled financial markets and fuelled concerns about democracy and the rule of law in Turkey. The government denies such assertions, saying the judiciary is independent.

Implications for Erdogan and Future Elections

The opposition's crisis could boost Erdogan's prospects of extending his more than two-decade rule of NATO-member Turkey in an election scheduled to be held by 2028, but which analysts say could come earlier if the government seeks to take advantage of the CHP strife.

(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • A Turkish court annulled CHP’s November 2023 congress due to alleged vote-buying and irregularities, reinstating former leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu as chairman amid deepening intra-party strife. (aa.com.tr)
  • Özgür Özel stated in a July 15 interview that, if his legal appeals and an extraordinary congress are blocked, a formal move to establish a new party could occur by end of July or early August. (apnews.com)
  • The judicial intervention rattled financial markets, heightened concerns about Turkey’s democracy and rule of law, and may bolster Erdoğan’s chances by deepening divisions within the main opposition ahead of possible early elections. (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the Turkish opposition CHP leader ousted?
Ozgur Ozel was ousted after a court annulled the 2023 CHP congress results due to alleged irregularities.
Who has been reinstated as CHP chairman?
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the former CHP leader, was reinstated as chairman after the court's decision.
How has the CHP crisis affected Turkey's financial markets?
The court decision and party turmoil rattled financial markets and increased concerns about democracy in Turkey.

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