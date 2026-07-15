GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
ASML financial guidance includes Terafab plans, CFO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

ASML financial guidance includes Terafab plans, CFO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Semiconductors Markets

ASML's Financial Guidance Considers Terafab Chip Facility and Growing EUV Demand

ASML's 2027-2028 Capacity Expansion and Market Outlook

Terafab Facility's Impact on ASML's Plans

AMSTERDAM, July 15 (Reuters) - Top computer chip equipment maker ASML said its capacity expansion plans in 2027 and 2028 unveiled on Wednesday along with second-quarter earnings take into account demand for its tools from Elon Musk's planned Terafab chip production facility in Texas.

Customer Collaboration and Strategic Planning

"We're in dialogue with all our customers and we know ... what their building plans are," Chief Financial Officer Roger Dassen said on a call. "Terafab is also part of those plans."

Global EUV Lithography System Shipments

Next-Generation Semiconductor Technology

• Dassen said the number of high-numerical aperture extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) systems shipped globally was in the low-single digits. This refers to next-generation semiconductor lithography technology.

Geopolitical Factors Affecting Chip Production

• If China cannot expand chipmaking capacity, production will shift elsewhere because global demand for chips remains unchanged, he said.

ASML's EUV Capacity Bookings for 2027 and 2028

• Dassen also said ASML was close to fully booking its 2027 EUV capacity and had already secured a substantial number of 2028 EUV orders.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling in Amsterdam, Nathan Vifflin in Gdansk; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • ASML is factoring in demand from Terafab in its capacity expansion plans for 2027–28, per CFO Roger Dassen.
  • ASML shipped only a few high‑NA EUV systems globally this quarter, reflecting constrained next‑gen tool supply.
  • Strong global demand continues; if China cannot expand capacity, production shifts elsewhere, and ASML’s 2027 EUV capacity is nearly fully booked with many 2028 orders secured.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does ASML's financial guidance account for Terafab's chip facility?
ASML's 2027-2028 capacity expansion includes demand from Elon Musk's planned Terafab chip production facility in Texas.
What technology is referenced in ASML's recent shipment numbers?
ASML reported shipments of high-numerical aperture extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) systems.
How is ASML's EUV capacity booking progressing for 2027 and 2028?
ASML is close to fully booking 2027 EUV capacity and has secured a substantial number of 2028 EUV orders.
What impact could limited Chinese chipmaking capacity have?
If China cannot expand chipmaking capacity, production will shift elsewhere as global chip demand remains unchanged.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK's FTSE 100 slips on Middle East tensions, miners drag

UK's FTSE 100 slips on Middle East tensions, miners drag

Image for Sterling steadies near one-year high against euro

Sterling steadies near one-year high against euro

Image for In occupied zone of Lebanon, Israeli military veterans see shadow of past wars

In occupied zone of Lebanon, Israeli military veterans see shadow of past wars

Image for Germany launches water monitor system as Rhine drought hits industry

Germany launches water monitor system as Rhine drought hits industry

Image for Drones, AI and white paint: Europe races to protect infrastructure from heat

Drones, AI and white paint: Europe races to protect infrastructure from heat

Image for Google urges EU top court to back ruling scrapping $1.7 billion antitrust fine

Google urges EU top court to back ruling scrapping $1.7 billion antitrust fine

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK regulator keeping tabs on Litani's approach to Aviva shareholders
UK regulator keeping tabs on Litani's approach to Aviva shareholders
Image for BASF raises 2026 earnings outlook
BASF raises 2026 earnings outlook
Image for Partners Group to give readout on private equity confidence
Partners Group to give readout on private equity confidence
Image for SpaceX's slide risks turning blockbuster IPO into confidence test
SpaceX's slide risks turning blockbuster IPO into confidence test
Image for Exclusive-French antitrust watchdog to examine Orange, Iliad, Bouygues' SFR deal, sources say
Exclusive-French antitrust watchdog to examine Orange, Iliad, Bouygues' SFR deal, sources say
Image for JPMorgan expands EMEA corporate banking business in latest push on regional rivals
JPMorgan expands EMEA corporate banking business in latest push on regional rivals
Image for Turkey's ousted opposition leader says preparing for possible new party
Turkey's ousted opposition leader says preparing for possible new party
Image for German engineering body urges broader EU duties, tougher action on China
German engineering body urges broader EU duties, tougher action on China
Image for UK plans default midnight social media curfew for teens aged 16-17
UK plans default midnight social media curfew for teens aged 16-17
Image for UK economy needs budget discipline, OECD says as Burnham prepares for power
UK economy needs budget discipline, OECD says as Burnham prepares for power
Image for Ten countries urge EU to rethink new carbon price on fuel
Ten countries urge EU to rethink new carbon price on fuel
Image for ECB policymakers take measured tone on price risks but urge vigilance
ECB policymakers take measured tone on price risks but urge vigilance
View All Finance Posts