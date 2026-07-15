ASML's Financial Guidance Considers Terafab Chip Facility and Growing EUV Demand

ASML's 2027-2028 Capacity Expansion and Market Outlook

Terafab Facility's Impact on ASML's Plans

AMSTERDAM, July 15 (Reuters) - Top computer chip equipment maker ASML said its capacity expansion plans in 2027 and 2028 unveiled on Wednesday along with second-quarter earnings take into account demand for its tools from Elon Musk's planned Terafab chip production facility in Texas.

Customer Collaboration and Strategic Planning

"We're in dialogue with all our customers and we know ... what their building plans are," Chief Financial Officer Roger Dassen said on a call. "Terafab is also part of those plans."

Global EUV Lithography System Shipments

Next-Generation Semiconductor Technology

• Dassen said the number of high-numerical aperture extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) systems shipped globally was in the low-single digits. This refers to next-generation semiconductor lithography technology.

Geopolitical Factors Affecting Chip Production

• If China cannot expand chipmaking capacity, production will shift elsewhere because global demand for chips remains unchanged, he said.

ASML's EUV Capacity Bookings for 2027 and 2028

• Dassen also said ASML was close to fully booking its 2027 EUV capacity and had already secured a substantial number of 2028 EUV orders.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling in Amsterdam, Nathan Vifflin in Gdansk; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Thomas Derpinghaus)