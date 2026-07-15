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Briton jailed in Iran given additional two-year sentence, family says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Briton jailed in Iran given additional two-year sentence, family says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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Briton Imprisoned in Iran Receives Additional Sentence for Media Contact

Details Surrounding the Foreman Case and Sentence Extension

Background of the Arrest and Sentencing

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - The family of British couple Craig and Lindsay Foreman, who are serving a 10-year prison sentence in Iran on espionage charges that they deny, said on Wednesday that a judge had extended Craig Foreman's sentence by two years for speaking to the media.

The couple were arrested in 2025 while travelling through Iran by motorcycle as part of a round-the-world journey. Britain has described their original sentences as "totally unjustifiable".

Allegations of Unfair Legal Process

Family's Statement on Legal Proceedings

Joe Bennett, Lindsay Foreman's son and the family's spokesperson, said they had received reports that Craig Foreman had been taken before a judge and informed that his sentence had been extended because he had spoken to the media.

"We understand he was told he was being taken to see his lawyer,  but was instead brought before a judge and informed of the additional sentence," Bennett said in a statement.

Denial of Legal Rights

He said Craig Foreman had been denied access to a lawyer and a translator and was given no opportunity to defend himself. 

International and Government Response

British Government's Reaction

A spokesperson for Britain's foreign ministry said in an emailed statement that they were "urgently following up with the Iranian authorities about the reported increased sentence".

United Nations Concerns

Last month, two independent U.N. experts said the Foremans appeared to have been wrongfully detained and sentenced following proceedings that failed to meet basic fair trial guarantees, while expressing concern over a hunger strike the couple began in May.

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti, editing by Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • Craig Foreman’s sentence, originally 10 years, has reportedly been increased to 12 years following a judge’s ruling tied to his speaking to the media, without access to legal or translation support.
  • UN human rights experts have called Craig and Lindsay Foreman’s detention wrongful, citing lack of fair trial standards and raising alarm over the couple’s hunger strike, which is now entering a medical emergency phase.
  • The UK Foreign Office condemns the actions as “totally unjustifiable” and says it is urgently pressing Iranian authorities, while the Foremans’ family continues to push for consular support and their safe return.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Craig Foreman's sentence in Iran extended?
According to his family, Craig Foreman's sentence was extended by two years for speaking to the media.
What are the original charges against the Foreman couple?
Craig and Lindsay Foreman were sentenced to 10 years in prison in Iran on espionage charges that they deny.
What was Britain's response to the Foremans' sentences?
Britain described the original sentences as 'totally unjustifiable' and is urgently following up with Iranian authorities.
Were the Foremans given a fair trial according to reports?
U.N. experts said the Foremans were sentenced after proceedings that did not meet basic fair trial guarantees.
Have the Foremans protested their imprisonment?
Yes, the couple began a hunger strike in May, as reported by U.N. experts.

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