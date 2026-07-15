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UK plans default midnight social media curfew for teens aged 16-17 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK plans default midnight social media curfew for teens aged 16-17

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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UK Proposes Default Social Media Curfew for Teens Aged 16-17 From 2027

Government Plans and Reactions to Social Media Curfew

By Muvija M

Overview of the Proposed Curfew

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - Older teenagers in Britain will have to switch the settings on social media apps to be able to use them after midnight under new safeguarding rules planned by the government.

A month after it announced plans to introduce a sweeping ban on social media for young people under 16, the government said on Tuesday it also planned a default overnight curfew for young people aged 16 and 17.

Curfew Details and Safeguarding Measures

Affected users would be blocked from using the apps between midnight and 6 a.m. unless they change the default setting. Features designed to keep users scrolling would also be switched off by default.

The curbs underline global concerns among parents and policymakers about safeguarding young people from the harmful effects of social media on their mental and physical health.

Government Officials' Statements

"These measures will be crucial in helping young people get the sleep they need, focus on school and college, and spend more quality time with family and friends," technology minister Liz Kendall said.

Online safety minister Kanishka Narayan said tech companies would be legally required to implement the curfew.

"We're forcing the tech companies to do it," he told LBC Radio on Wednesday.

He said the companies had a liability to do more robust age checks and that those that fail to do so would face "very severe regulatory sanction".

Industry and Political Reactions

Instagram owner Meta, TikTok parent ByteDance and Google, which owns YouTube, did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on the curbs.

Opposition Conservative Party education policy chief Laura Trott called the plans a mess.

"Either they think 16- and 17-year-olds should be on social media or they don't, but curfews they can simply switch off won't achieve anything," she said.

Implementation Timeline and International Context

Regulatory Timeline

The first set of regulations on social media restrictions will be laid before parliament by the end of this year, with measures expected to come into force in spring 2027, the government said.

Lessons from International Efforts

A team that advised Australia — the first country to ban social media for children — found that online platforms were stumbling at the very first step of implementing age-verification checks, rendering the ban ineffective.

Google and TikTok have in the last month separately settled a U.S. lawsuit brought by a minor who claimed that social media platforms damaged his mental health.

(Reporting by Muvija M, Editing by William James and Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • From spring 2027, social media apps in the UK will default to blocking access for 16‑ and 17‑year‑olds between midnight and 6 a.m., though users may choose to disable this setting (gov.uk).
  • Features that promote endless scrolling—like autoplay video and personalized feeds—will be switched off by default for this age group to reduce screen time and safeguard mental well‑being (gov.uk).
  • The move follows pilot studies involving over 300 UK families, which showed that curfews improved sleep, concentration, and family time (gov.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the UK's proposed social media curfew for teens involve?
The UK plans to default social media apps to prevent 16- and 17-year-olds from accessing them between midnight and 6 a.m. unless the setting is switched off.
When will the new social media curfew rules take effect in the UK?
The regulations are expected to be in force by spring 2027, following parliamentary approval later this year.
Will tech companies be required to enforce the UK curfew for teens?
Yes, tech companies will be legally required to implement the curfew and may face heavy penalties if they fail to comply.
What other features will be affected by the new rules?
Features designed to keep users scrolling will also be turned off by default for 16- and 17-year-olds during curfew hours.
How did similar curfews perform in other countries?
Australia's earlier ban faced difficulties, with online platforms struggling to implement robust age-verification checks, limiting its effectiveness.

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