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JPMorgan expands EMEA corporate banking business in latest push on regional rivals - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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JPMorgan expands EMEA corporate banking business in latest push on regional rivals

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 15, 2026

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JPMorgan Expands EMEA Corporate Banking to Challenge Regional Lenders

JPMorgan's Strategic Expansion in EMEA Corporate Banking

By Lawrence White

Expansion Plans and Hiring Initiatives

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - JPMorgan has launched an expansion of its corporate banking business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa as it seeks to grow income and claim market share from regional and domestic lenders, James Roddy, head of global corporate banking at the U.S. lender, told Reuters. 

JPMorgan will hire 30 senior bankers before the end of the year in the region to support the firm's initiative to facilitate $1.5 trillion in financing for industries critical to national security, including up to $10 billion of its own money, Roddy said.

Target Client Groups

The hiring forms part of a push to grow the bank's business across the EMEA region serving three corporate client groups, namely large-cap, mid-size companies and startups, Roddy said.

Board Support and Market Entry Strategy

"Everything is on the table for entering new markets or adding resources where we are already present. We have the full support of the board to hire if it will help us better serve a client," Roddy said.

Competitive Landscape and Market Share

The U.S. banking giant's ambition is the latest sign of American lenders using their balance sheet clout to take more market share from European and other lenders, underscoring how regulatory changes and a booming home market have given Wall Street lenders further firepower. 

Growth in Clients and Revenue

JPMorgan has grown its number of clients in EMEA by 25% and revenues by 15% in the last two years, Roddy said, and is aiming to add more as it expands across the region providing services such as corporate finance, cash management, payments and foreign exchange. 

Investment Banking Fee Rankings

JPMorgan ranks first for European investment banking fees - which will include some though not all corporate banking-related fees - so far this year, up from third place in the same period last year, according to LSEG data, increasing its market share by 1.3 percentage points to 7.4%, the most growth among the top ten lenders. 

Regional Focus and Security Initiatives

Middle East and North Africa Expansion

The lender has also doubled its headcount in the Middle East and North Africa, Turkey and Poland over the last two years and will grow total staff numbers by a further 60% over the next five years, Roddy said, declining to give specific numbers of employees in those markets. 

Response to Geopolitical Risks

JPMorgan has particularly stepped up its business and lent more in the Middle East as the turmoil resulting from the U.S.-Iran conflict has seen rivals reduce their risk appetite in the region, Roddy added.

Security and Resilience Initiative (SRI)

The bank said last October it would invest up to $10 billion in U.S. companies critical to national security and economic resilience as part of the broader Security and Resilience Initiative (SRI).

Leadership Changes in SRI

JPMorgan appointed Daniel Rudnicki Schlumberger as its head of SRI for EMEA in June, following ex-British politician Chuka Umunna leaving the role for Citigroup.

(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes, Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • JPMorgan will hire 30 senior bankers by end of 2026 in EMEA to grow income and market share from regional rivals, targeting $1.5 trillion in financing involving national‑security industries, backed by up to $10 billion of own capital.
  • The bank has already increased EMEA client base by ~25% and revenues by ~15% over the past two years, and ranks first in European investment banking fees in 2026, with a 7.4% share—up 1.3 percentage points from a year earlier.
  • This expansion is part of a wider U.S. bank push—enabled by strong domestic balance sheets and lighter regulation—to capture global investment banking fees, as European banks lose ground to faster-moving Wall Street rivals.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is JPMorgan expanding its corporate banking business in EMEA?
JPMorgan is expanding in EMEA to grow income, claim market share from regional lenders, and support industries critical to national security.
How many senior bankers will JPMorgan hire for the EMEA expansion?
JPMorgan plans to hire 30 senior bankers in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa before the end of the year.
What services will JPMorgan offer as part of the EMEA expansion?
JPMorgan will provide corporate finance, cash management, payments, and foreign exchange services.
What has been JPMorgan's client and revenue growth in EMEA recently?
JPMorgan has increased its EMEA clients by 25% and revenues by 15% over the past two years.
What is the Security and Resilience Initiative (SRI) mentioned in the article?
SRI is JPMorgan's program to finance industries vital to national security and economic resilience, with up to $10 billion invested.

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