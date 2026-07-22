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Finance

Ukraine agrees to export drones to US for Pentagon plan, source says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Finance Banking Defense technology

Ukraine Exports Drones to US for Pentagon's Billion-Dollar Drone Dominance Plan

Ukraine's Drone Export Agreement and Global Impact

By Max Hunder

Export Deal Details

July 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine has agreed to export drones to the United States to participate in the Pentagon's Drone Dominance programme, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The agreement comes as Kyiv and Washington have been negotiating a wider drone deal for Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, whose success in the war against Russia has driven high demand from other countries to learn from their experience and purchase models for testing.

Ukrainian Companies Involved

Six Ukrainian companies have received permission to export about 100 drones each, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

There was no immediate official comment from Kyiv or Washington on the matter.

Ukraine's Expanding Drone Market

Ukraine has already signed drone deals with a number of European and Middle Eastern states. Kyiv has also moved to loosen wartime restrictions on its arms exports, although the government still retains a tight hold on what is sent abroad.

Pentagon's Drone Dominance Programme

Drone Dominance is a billion-dollar competition run by the U.S. Department of Defense, in which small attack drones from dozens of manufacturers participate in challenges designed to simulate battlefield adversity.

Ukrainian-British Collaboration Success

The first round of that competition was won by a craft jointly produced by Ukrainian drone giant Skyfall and British company Skycutter.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Max Hunder, writing by Anna PruchnickaEditing by Ros Russell and Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine granted export permission to six drone companies, each set to send about 100 drones to the U.S. for evaluation under the Pentagon’s Drone Dominance initiative (source: Reuters) and a related bilateral statement of intent lays the groundwork for formal testing cooperation under the U.S. Pentagon’s programme (rferl.org).
  • The Pentagon's Drone Dominance programme is a $1.1 billion initiative aiming to field vast numbers of low-cost attack drones by 2027; Ukraine’s SkyFall‑Skycutter Shrike 10 Fiber topped the first Gauntlet evaluation, scoring 99.3 points to secure a large order of 2,500 units (pravda.com.ua).
  • This agreement reflects Ukraine’s expanding defense-export capacity — facilitated by recent wartime export licensing streamlining — and highlights global interest in its combat‑proven drone technologies (theprint.in).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What agreement did Ukraine make regarding drone exports?
Ukraine agreed to export drones to the United States for the Pentagon's Drone Dominance programme, involving about 100 drones each from six companies.
What is the Pentagon's Drone Dominance programme?
It is a billion-dollar U.S. Department of Defense competition where drones from many manufacturers face simulated battlefield challenges.
Why is demand for Ukrainian drones high?
Ukraine's success with drones in the war against Russia has driven international interest in purchasing and testing Ukrainian UAV models.
Who has Ukraine previously signed drone deals with?
Ukraine has already signed drone export deals with multiple European and Middle Eastern states before the U.S. agreement.
Are there restrictions on Ukraine's arms exports?
Yes, while Ukraine has loosened some wartime restrictions, the government still tightly controls what arms are sent abroad.

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