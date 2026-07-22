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Britain's FTSE 100 climbs on metals and energy gains; Middle East in focus - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain's FTSE 100 climbs on metals and energy gains; Middle East in focus

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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FTSE 100 Climbs on Metals, Energy Gains as Middle East Stays in Focus

Market Performance and Key Drivers

By Tharuniyaa Lakshmi

March 19 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 edged up on Wednesday, supported by gains in precious metal miners and energy shares, while investors monitored escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.9% to 10,684.33 points by 1010 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.1%.

Sectoral Highlights

Precious Metal Miners

• The precious metal mining stocks jumped 2.8% to lead sectoral gains, with technical buying and safe-haven demand ahead of next week’s U.S. Federal Reserve meeting pushing gold prices to a two-week high. [GOL/]

Energy Sector

• Energy gained 1.4% after oil prices rose to near six-week highs on mounting concerns that escalating U.S.-Iran hostilities and threats by Yemen's the Iran-backed Houthi militia will disrupt key supply routes. [O/R]

Macroeconomic Factors

Inflation and Policy Impact

• British inflation cooled more than expected last month as a U.S.-Iran de-escalation reduced fuel prices, but the relief is likely temporary for new Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who seeks to ease living costs.

Expert Commentary

• "The economy feels sick and with stock prices high it won't take much to tip the balance... We have to hope that the new Chancellor has come in with a plan. He has some breathing space, but to keep investors from cashing out and leaving the Chancellor with even less room to manoeuvre, this will need to be credible and implemented fast," said Nick Saunders, CEO of online investment platform Webull UK.

Company Movers

Top Gainers

• Among stocks, Segro jumps 4.6% to the top of the FTSE 100 after Prologis' submits final takeover proposal for the Britain's warehouse landlord.

Top Losers

• J D Wetherspoon fell 7.5% after the British pub chain warned that annual earnings would likely miss expectations due to weaker sales and rising costs.

(Reporting by Tharuniyaa Lakshmi in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • Precious metal miners and energy sectors lifted the FTSE 100 as gold rose and oil neared six‑week highs due to geopolitical stress.
  • Prologis submitted a new £14 billion takeover proposal for Segro, boosting its stock by ~4 %, intensifying the takeover battle.
  • J D Wetherspoon issued its fourth profit warning of the fiscal year, blaming weak sales and rising costs, spurring a near‑12 % share drop.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the FTSE 100 to rise?
Strong gains in precious metal miners and energy shares pushed the FTSE 100 up by 0.9%.
How did tensions in the Middle East affect UK markets?
Escalating Middle East tensions drove up oil prices, benefiting energy stocks and affecting investor sentiment.
Which sectors led the gains on the FTSE 100?
Precious metal miners and energy shares led the sectoral gains on the FTSE 100.
How did UK inflation impact market sentiment?
UK inflation cooled more than expected, but with uncertainty over its longevity, market optimism was cautious.
Which individual stocks had notable movements?
Segro jumped 4.6% after takeover news, while J D Wetherspoon fell 7.5% following an earnings warning.

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