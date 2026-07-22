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Finance

Intel results to test if AI-fueled rally has room to run

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Intel Earnings: Will AI Momentum Sustain the Stock’s 2024 Rally?

Intel’s 2024 Performance and AI-Driven Prospects

July 22 (Reuters) - Intel's results on Thursday will show whether the American chip icon has the numbers to back a Wall Street rally that has sent its shares nearly three times higher this year, as its turnaround push wins over investors and the AI buildout powers demand.

Revenue Growth and AI Demand

Analysts expect the company to report its fastest quarterly revenue growth in about six years thanks to a demand rebound for central processors that are increasingly used to help power AI agents. Investors are also eager for details on potential new customers for its contract manufacturing business, which has shown growing traction with deals including a Tesla tie-up.

Potential Apple Deal and Foundry Business

  • Among the biggest questions for Intel is a potential deal to manufacture processors for Apple that U.S. President Donald Trump announced in April but neither company has confirmed.
  • Winning a contract would boost both Intel's foundry business and its reputation as a contract manufacturer.

Stock Performance and Market Challenges

  • Intel stock has declined more than 25% from its record close on June 22, amid a broader selloff in chip stocks. It remains 185% higher for the year.
  • While AI has boosted demand for Intel's CPUs, the company is grappling with weaker demand from the PC market and margins that remain well below historical highs.
Analyst Sentiment and Previous Quarter Highlights
  • "We admit to feeling better about the company than we have in some time as both the market and narrative grow more supportive, though fundamentals overall still remain somewhat on the challenging side," Bernstein analysts said.
  • Last quarter, tight capacity allowed Intel to sell chips it had not expected to move, including shelved legacy and lower-spec products.

Financial Expectations for Q2

  • The chipmaker is expected to report second-quarter revenue of $14.42 billion, 12.1% higher from a year earlier, with adjusted earnings of 21 cents per share, according to data compiled by LSEG.
  • Its data center and AI segment is expected to grow 36.4% to $5.37 billion.
  • Adjusted gross profit margin is expected to come in at 38.8%, which TD Cowen analysts have said remains pressured by heavy foundry investments and the costs of ramping new manufacturing processes.

(Reporting by Anhata Rooprai in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Key Takeaways

  • Q2 revenue is expected at ~$14.4 bn (+12 % YoY), with data‑center/AI segment forecast to grow ~36–42 % driven by cloud and enterprise demand (kiplinger.com).
  • A preliminary Apple foundry deal—announced by President Trump but unconfirmed by Apple or Intel—would be a major boost if realized, though volume production is not expected until 2027–28 (marketscreener.com).
  • Intel’s rally (~185 % YTD) has faltered recently (down >25 % from June 22 high), reflecting investor caution despite AI tailwinds; PC weakness and margin pressure from heavy 18A ramp capex persist (newsroom.intel.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Intel's upcoming results significant?
Intel's results will reveal if recent share gains, driven by AI demand and its turnaround efforts, are supported by strong revenue growth.
How has AI impacted Intel’s business performance?
AI-fueled demand has boosted Intel’s CPU sales and driven a faster pace of revenue growth, especially in its data center and AI segment.
What potential deals could impact Intel's foundry business?
Investors are keen to learn about possible contracts, including rumored deals with Apple and confirmed work for Tesla, to expand Intel's manufacturing business.
What challenges does Intel currently face?
Despite AI-fueled growth, Intel faces weaker PC demand and profit margins below historical averages due to heavy foundry investments.
What are analysts' expectations for Intel’s quarterly results?
Analysts predict Q2 revenue of $14.42 billion, up 12.1% year-over-year, and a 36.4% rise in the data center and AI segment to $5.37 billion.

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