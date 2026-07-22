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Finance

Greece advises fleet to boost security in Black Sea after attacks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Greece Advises Greek Fleet to Enhance Security After Black Sea Attacks

Security Advisory for Greek-Flagged Commercial Ships in the Black Sea

Background of Recent Attacks

ATHENS, July 22 (Reuters) - Greece has advised Greek-flagged commercial ships to upgrade security measures when sailing in the Black Sea following a string of attacks on tankers over the past days, according to a shipping ministry advisory seen by Reuters.

Importance of Greek-Operated Ships in the Black Sea Region

Greek-operated ships are among the world's largest fleets of tankers and are pivotal for trade across the Black Sea region, whose waters are shared by Bulgaria, Georgia, Romania and Turkey, as well as warring Russia and Ukraine, which Moscow invaded in February 2022.

Escalation of Hostilities in the Black Sea and Sea of Azov

In recent weeks, Ukraine and Russia have stepped up attacks on vessels and other facilities in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, trying to undermine each other's war efforts.

Details of Recent Incidents

Missile Strike Near Odesa

On Sunday, a Russian missile struck a ship carrying corn near Ukraine's southern port of Odesa, killing 10 people.

Attacks on Greek-Operated Tankers

Two Greek-operated tankers were also attacked with sea drones on Sunday at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium — a 940-mile (1,510 km) oil pipeline connecting Kazakhstan's Caspian Sea ​oil fields with Russia's ​Black Sea port ⁠of Novorossiysk. CPC accounts for about 80% of Kazakhstan's oil exports.

Vessels Involved in the Attacks

The crude oil tanker ASIA, which is managed by Dynacom, and NISSOS IOS, owned by Kyklades Maritime Corp, were attacked during loading operations. A third Greek-operated vessel has also been attacked in the area, the July 21 advisory said.

Official Advisory and Recommendations

"Taking into account the increased tension observed with attacks against commercial ships, it is recommended that all Greek ships in the wider region increase security measures," the advisory said.

(Reporting by Yannis Souliotis; Writing by Renee MaltezouEditing by Joe Bavier)

Key Takeaways

  • Greece’s shipping ministry issued an advisory on July 22 urging heightened security for Greek‑flagged ships in the Black Sea after a recent surge in attacks on commercial vessels, underlining the growing threat environment.
  • Recent incidents include a Russian missile strike near Odesa that killed 10 people, and drone attacks on Greek‑operated tankers ASIA (managed by Dynacom) and NISSOS IOS (owned by Kyklades Maritime) at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal during loading operations.
  • This advisory follows a pattern of escalating maritime risks in the region, including earlier drone attacks on Greek‑operated tankers in January and March, and increases in war‑risk insurance costs for vessels operating in the Black Sea.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Greece advised its commercial ships to upgrade security in the Black Sea?
Greece issued the advisory after a series of attacks on Greek-operated tankers in the Black Sea and surrounding regions amid heightened regional tensions.
Which Greek-operated ships were recently attacked?
The crude oil tanker ASIA, managed by Dynacom, and NISSOS IOS, owned by Kyklades Maritime Corp, were attacked with sea drones at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium near Novorossiysk.
What triggered the increased security recommendation for Greek ships?
Recent attacks including a Russian missile strike near Odesa and multiple attacks on Greek-operated tankers prompted Greece to recommend enhanced security.
What is the significance of Greek-operated ships in the Black Sea?
Greek-operated ships comprise one of the world's largest tanker fleets, playing a crucial role in trade across the Black Sea region.
Which routes or facilities were targeted in the recent attacks involving Greek tankers?
Attacks targeted ships in the Black Sea, especially near the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, and a vessel carrying corn near Odesa.

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