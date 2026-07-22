French Minister Stays After Resignation Dispute on Controversial Farm Bill

Government Crisis Over Farm Bill and Pesticide Waiver

PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - French Environment Minister Monique Barbut, who handed in her resignation in protest after parliament's approval of a farm bill allowing the temporary reintroduction of two pesticides suspected of harming bees, will remain in the government, government spokesperson Maud Bregeon said on Wednesday.

Minister Barbut's Resignation and Reversal

• "I told the prime minister yesterday that the conditions for me to stay in the government were no longer being met and I will present my resignation to the president today," Barbut wrote in a post on LinkedIn earlier on Wednesday.

• But President Emmanuel Macron refused her resignation, and Barbut has since decided to stay in government, Bregeon told reporters.

Details of the Controversial Farm Bill

Pesticides Allowed Under the Waiver

• The farm bill allows, via a waiver, the use of acetamiprid - part of the neonicotinoid group of pesticides - on hazelnuts and flupyradifurone on sugar beets, apples and cherries.

Reactions from Stakeholders

Environmental and Farmer Opposition

• Environmental campaigners and some unions representing small-scale farmers have said the bill benefits the large-scale agro industry and ignores scientific warnings about the risks to pollinators, ecosystems and health, with Greenpeace denouncing the bill as "a disgrace".

Industry Support

• The sugar industry has said the pesticides are needed to protect crops from aphids, which have ravaged beet harvests in previous years.

Regulatory and Legal Considerations

• The waiver must still be approved by France's health and safety agency, and it cannot exceed three years.

• A petition against the bill last year gathered more than 2 million signatures, a record for a petition on the website of the National Assembly.

• Last year, the constitutional court had blocked the re-introduction of acetamiprid citing insufficient safeguards.

Reporting and Editorial Notes

(Reporting by Makini Brice, Sybille de La Hamaide and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Hugh Lawson)