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French minister quits, then unquits over farm bill dispute - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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French minister quits, then unquits over farm bill dispute

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets agriculture Environment

French Minister Stays After Resignation Dispute on Controversial Farm Bill

Government Crisis Over Farm Bill and Pesticide Waiver

PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - French Environment Minister Monique Barbut, who handed in her resignation in protest after parliament's approval of a farm bill allowing the temporary reintroduction of two pesticides suspected of harming bees, will remain in the government, government spokesperson Maud Bregeon said on Wednesday.

Minister Barbut's Resignation and Reversal

• "I told the prime minister yesterday that the conditions for me to stay in the government were no longer being met and I will present my resignation to the president today," Barbut wrote in a post on LinkedIn earlier on Wednesday.

• But President Emmanuel Macron refused her resignation, and Barbut has since decided to stay in government, Bregeon told reporters.

Details of the Controversial Farm Bill

Pesticides Allowed Under the Waiver

• The farm bill allows, via a waiver, the use of acetamiprid - part of the neonicotinoid group of pesticides - on hazelnuts and flupyradifurone on sugar beets, apples and cherries.

Reactions from Stakeholders

Environmental and Farmer Opposition

• Environmental campaigners and some unions representing small-scale farmers have said the bill benefits the large-scale agro industry and ignores scientific warnings about the risks to pollinators, ecosystems and health, with Greenpeace denouncing the bill as "a disgrace".

Industry Support

• The sugar industry has said the pesticides are needed to protect crops from aphids, which have ravaged beet harvests in previous years.

Regulatory and Legal Considerations

• The waiver must still be approved by France's health and safety agency, and it cannot exceed three years.

• A petition against the bill last year gathered more than 2 million signatures, a record for a petition on the website of the National Assembly.

• Last year, the constitutional court had blocked the re-introduction of acetamiprid citing insufficient safeguards.

Reporting and Editorial Notes

(Reporting by Makini Brice, Sybille de La Hamaide and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Barbut resigned because the emergency agricultural law allowed acetamiprid and flupyradifurone, raising alarm over risks to bees and ecosystems, then stayed after Macron refused her resignation (lemonde.fr)
  • The farm bill permits duologue-derived exemptions: acetamiprid for hazelnuts and flupyradifurone for sugar beets, apples, cherries, subject to ANSES approval for up to three years (lemonde.fr)
  • The bill has sparked major public uproar—over 2 million signatures gathered against the so‑called “Duplomb law,” with critics calling it a dangerous retreat on environmental protection (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did French Environment Minister Monique Barbut offer her resignation?
Monique Barbut offered her resignation in protest after parliament approved a farm bill temporarily allowing pesticides suspected of harming bees.
What pesticides are involved in the French farm bill waiver?
The bill allows acetamiprid on hazelnuts and flupyradifurone on sugar beets, apples, and cherries under a temporary waiver.
Will Monique Barbut remain in the French government?
Yes, after President Emmanuel Macron refused her resignation, Monique Barbut decided to stay in the government.
What are the concerns raised about the farm bill?
Environmental groups and small-scale farmers warn the bill favors large agro business and may harm pollinators, ecosystems, and health.
How long can the pesticide waiver in France last?
The waiver cannot exceed three years and requires approval from France's health and safety agency.

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