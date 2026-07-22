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Exclusive-Diageo teams face up to 30% reductions as CEO 'Drastic Dave' slashes costs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Diageo teams face up to 30% reductions as CEO 'Drastic Dave' slashes costs 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Diageo Reduces Staff by 20-30% Under CEO Dave Lewis' Cost-Cutting Strategy

Diageo's Restructuring and Cost-Cutting Initiatives

By Emma Rumney

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Some Diageo teams are cutting around 20% to 30% of their staff after new CEO Dave Lewis ordered deep reductions in overheads to revive performance at the world's top spirits maker, two sources familiar with the plans said.

Background on Dave Lewis and Diageo's Challenges

Lewis, nicknamed "Drastic Dave" for restructuring efforts earlier in his career, joined the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka in January after years of setbacks that have hurt its share price and shaken investor confidence. He is due to outline his strategy at an investor day on August 6.

While investors widely anticipate cost cuts under the former Tesco boss, Reuters is the first to report the scale of the reductions under way.

Impact on Employees and Company Structure

Some employees have already lost their jobs, according to the sources, who asked not to be named as they are not authorised to speak to the media. Reuters could not determine how far the process has progressed or how many jobs will be affected overall. The company employed over 29,000 people at the end of its 2025 fiscal year.

A Diageo spokesperson pointed to plans announced in February to redesign its operating model to drive sustainable returns and improve competitiveness.

"We will always prioritise informing our colleagues of any organisational changes first and have committed to update shareholders on our progress at a Capital Markets Day on 6 August," the spokesperson added.

Details of the Cost-Cutting Directive

Cuts Following Edinburgh Meeting

Lewis delivered the directive on overheads at a meeting with Diageo's business leaders in Edinburgh during the group's fiscal fourth quarter, which ended in June, the two sources said.

Scope and Scale of the Reductions

The restructuring is expected to affect a group of about 100 senior leaders, which will be left 20% to 30% smaller once the initiative is complete, one source said. One large regional business unit is cutting between 25% and 30% of staff, the second source said.

The second source also said Lewis had ordered overhead reductions of up to 40% in some markets and 50% in a centralised unit operating globally, with managers looking to make office closures and other cost reductions to limit job losses.

Both sources said the scale of cuts had shocked employees and shaken morale.

"It's huge," the first source said, adding that when Lewis arrived at Diageo he said he hated his nickname and would make sensible choices. "But it turns out it is pretty drastic what's happening."

A third source close to the situation said business leaders were given cost reduction targets and freedom on how to meet them.

Pressure to Revive Growth and Financial Performance

Market Challenges and Share Price Impact

Lewis took over a company struggling with weaker spirits demand, particularly in its largest market, the U.S., where consumers have curtailed alcohol spending due to rising costs of living among other factors.

The demand slump and worries about future growth have seen its share price more than halve over the past five years.

Accelerate Programme and Financial Outcomes

Before Lewis arrived, Diageo had already launched its Accelerate programme, targeting $625 million of total cost savings by 2028 alongside asset sales. Reuters could not determine whether the Edinburgh directive forms part of that programme or is in addition to it.

Diageo said in a third quarter trading update in May that Accelerate was on track to deliver around $300 million in savings in Diageo's current fiscal year.

During the first six months of the current fiscal year Diageo's reported operating margin grew 85 basis points to 29.8%, thanks mostly to the positive impact of asset sales.

Analyst Perspectives on Job Cuts

Laurence Whyatt, analyst at Barclays, said in a note that Diageo's reported job cuts could boost the operating margin by 25 basis points in the next financial year.

"While elevated executive churn carries execution risk, severance economics at the senior level are highly accretive – removing high-cost layers typically delivers fast, high-margin savings with payback inside 12 months," he said.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Additional reporting by Alexander Marrow in London, Editing by Lisa Jucca, Adam Jourdan and Elaine Hardcastle)

Key Takeaways

  • Dave Lewis has initiated sharp overhead reductions, with certain teams being slimmed by 20 – 30%, and some units facing up to 50% cuts, signaling aggressive restructuring at Diageo. (investing.com)
  • The cost-cutting drive aligns with Diageo’s existing Accelerate programme, which targets around $625 million savings by 2028, of which roughly $300 million is on track in fiscal 2026. (diageo.com)
  • CEO Lewis plans to detail his strategy and operational redesign at the Capital Markets Day on August 6, where he will update shareholders on progress amid mounting investor pressure. (diageo.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage of staff is Diageo cutting under the new CEO?
Diageo is cutting around 20% to 30% of staff in certain teams as part of CEO Dave Lewis' cost reduction initiative.
Who is leading Diageo's restructuring efforts?
The restructuring is being led by Dave Lewis, Diageo's new CEO, known for drastic cost-cutting measures.
What is driving Diageo's job cuts?
Job cuts are driven by the need to revive company performance and respond to weakened demand and falling share prices.
When will Diageo provide further updates on its strategy?
Diageo will outline its new strategy at an investor day scheduled for August 6.
How many employees did Diageo have at the end of its 2025 fiscal year?
Diageo employed over 29,000 people at the end of its 2025 fiscal year.

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