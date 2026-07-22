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EU regulator sends charge sheet to JD.com over Ceconomy deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU regulator sends charge sheet to JD.com over Ceconomy deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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EU Regulator Sends Charge Sheet to JD.com Over Ceconomy Acquisition

European Commission Outlines Objections to JD.com Acquisition

Background of the Investigation

BRUSSELS, July 22 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Wednesday outlined its objections to Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com over its acquisition of German electronics retailer Ceconomy as it stepped up its investigation into the deal.

Formal Steps in the Foreign Subsidies Regulation

"The issuing of a statement of grounds is a formal step in an investigation under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation where the Commission informs the companies concerned in writing of the objections raised against them," the EU executive said.

Confirmation of Reuters Story

The EU charge sheet confirmed a Reuters story earlier on Wednesday.

Reporting Credit

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

Key Takeaways

  • The formal charge sheet signals a significant escalation in the EU’s probe into JD.com’s acquisition of Ceconomy under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation (live.euronext.com).
  • The EU is investigating whether preferential financing, tax breaks, or grants from Chinese sources gave JD.com an unfair advantage in the acquisition negotiations (eur-lex.europa.eu).
  • JD.com denies any foreign-subsidy financing, stating the bid is funded by conventional private bank debt and internal liquidity (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What action did the EU regulator take against JD.com?
The European Commission sent a formal charge sheet to JD.com outlining objections regarding its acquisition of Ceconomy.
Why is the European Commission investigating JD.com's Ceconomy deal?
The Commission is stepping up its investigation under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation due to concerns about the acquisition.
What is the Foreign Subsidies Regulation?
It is an EU regulation that allows scrutiny of foreign companies acquiring European firms, especially regarding potential subsidies.
Where did the EU Commission issue its statement from?
The statement was issued from Brussels.
Who reported on the EU charge sheet before the confirmation?
Reuters had reported the story earlier on the same day before the EU confirmed it.

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