EU Regulator Sends Charge Sheet to JD.com Over Ceconomy Acquisition
European Commission Outlines Objections to JD.com Acquisition
Background of the Investigation
BRUSSELS, July 22 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Wednesday outlined its objections to Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com over its acquisition of German electronics retailer Ceconomy as it stepped up its investigation into the deal.
Formal Steps in the Foreign Subsidies Regulation
"The issuing of a statement of grounds is a formal step in an investigation under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation where the Commission informs the companies concerned in writing of the objections raised against them," the EU executive said.
Confirmation of Reuters Story
The EU charge sheet confirmed a Reuters story earlier on Wednesday.
Reporting Credit
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)