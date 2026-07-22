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Pound holds firm as soft UK inflation leaves rate-hike bets intact - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pound holds firm as soft UK inflation leaves rate-hike bets intact

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Pound Steady as UK Inflation Moderates and Rate Hike Expectations Persist

Market Reactions to UK Inflation and Geopolitical Developments

By Shashwat Chauhan

July 22 (Reuters) - The pound held steady against the dollar on Wednesday as a softer-than-anticipated inflation reading did little to alter market expectations for interest rate hikes later this year, while oil prices jumped as geopolitical uncertainty persisted. 

Sterling Performance Against Major Currencies

Sterling was trading flat at $1.3373, after depreciating for the last four sessions. It weakened 0.2% against the euro, but remained on pace for around a 1% rise for the month. 

UK Inflation Trends and Economic Impact

British inflation cooled by more than expected last month as a brief de-escalation in the Iran war reduced fuel prices, but the slowdown is likely to offer only temporary relief to new Prime Minister Andy Burnham as he seeks to ease living costs.

Market and Analyst Reactions

"It has broadly met market expectations. Yes, inflation is tracking a little lower than what the Bank of England was projecting but most people had expected that and there's very little to be priced into sterling in response to today's data," said Nick Rees, head of macro research at Monex Europe. 

Interest Rate Expectations

Interest rate expectations were largely unchanged. Money markets show investors believe the central bank will likely keep its lending rate steady when it meets next week. Traders are fully pricing in one quarter-point rate hike by December and a roughly 56% chance of a second such increase.. 

Government Response and Policy Measures

John Healey, Britain's new finance minister, welcomed Wednesday's data, but said the government needed to do more to help households. Burnham's government earlier this week had announced a cut in tax on energy bills and a lower cap for bus fares.

Global Oil Prices and Geopolitical Risks

Meanwhile, crude oil prices jumped more than 4% to near six-week highs on mounting concerns about disruptions to key Middle Eastern supply routes because of escalating hostilities between the U.S. and Iran and threats to shipping by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen.

Sterling's Performance in the G10 Currency Group

The pound is one of the better-performing G10 currencies so far this year, despite the UK's status as a net energy importer. Sterling has lost 0.8% in value against the dollar so far in 2026, but is some way ahead of laggard currencies like the Japanese yen, which has lost 4%, or the Swedish crown, which is down 5%.

Analyst Outlook for GBP/USD

"GBP risk premium is moving higher and, in an environment where the geopolitical backdrop remains fragile, we think GBP/USD is vulnerable to a move towards $1.32," BofA Global Research analysts said in a note. 

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amanda Cooper and Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • UK inflation cooling modestly, but Bank of England rate‑hike expectations remain intact with market still pricing ~25bp in by December (Market Participants Survey shows 32.7% probability of 4.00% at July MPC) (bankofengland.co.uk)
  • Oil prices jumped above $90 for Brent after intensified US‑Iran hostilities and threats to the Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea shipping routes (investing.com)
  • Sterling is holding up relative to other G10 peers despite UK’s net energy‑importer status; market sentiment reflects geopolitical risk premium in GBP/USD outlook (theweek.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the pound react to the latest UK inflation data?
The pound held steady against the dollar and weakened slightly against the euro, as softer inflation did not alter rate hike expectations.
What are market expectations for Bank of England rate hikes?
Markets expect at least one quarter-point rate hike by December, with a 56% chance of a second increase, following steady inflation data.
What government actions were announced to help UK households?
The UK government announced a cut in energy bill taxes and a lower cap for bus fares to ease household costs.
How does the pound's performance compare to other G10 currencies?
Sterling is one of the better-performing G10 currencies this year, outperforming the Japanese yen and Swedish crown despite modest losses.

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