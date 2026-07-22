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TE Connectivity projects upbeat quarterly results amid strong AI tools demand - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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TE Connectivity projects upbeat quarterly results amid strong AI tools demand

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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TE Connectivity Reports Strong Quarterly Results on Surging AI Tools Demand

By Anshuman Tripathy

July 22 (Reuters) - Electronic equipment maker TE Connectivity on Wednesday forecast fourth-quarter profit and revenue above Wall Street expectations, betting on a boom in demand for its AI-related tools and products.

TE Connectivity’s Financial Performance and Market Drivers

Impact of AI Demand on TE Connectivity

Growing demand for AI-related tools and products has boosted investments in data centers and network equipment globally, benefiting companies like TE, which produces electrical connector systems used in data centers.

Company Strategy Amid Market Challenges

Margin Protection and Pricing Strategy

CEO Terrence Curtin told Reuters in an interview that the company would stick to its strategy of passing on higher raw material costs through price hikes to protect its margins, as the cost of oil-based products such as resins remains elevated amid renewed fighting between the U.S. and Iran.

Tariff Refunds Approach

When asked about tariff refunds, Curtin said the company had applied for them and has not "gotten big money back," adding that it would return the refunds to customers, rather than offering broad price cuts.

Quarterly Highlights and Financial Metrics

Order Growth and Backlog

Here are some more details:

Significant Increase in Orders

• TE's orders in the quarter rose by more than $1 billion to $5.7 billion, compared with a year ago, supported by increased business in its AI-facing customers such as data centers and the broader energy infrastructure, the company said.

• "Our orders are up 70% this year, building strong backlog into next year," Curtin said.

Profit and Revenue Forecasts

• The company forecast an adjusted profit of $3.05 per share for the current quarter, compared with analysts' expectations of $2.96 per share, according to data compiled by LSEG.

• It expects fourth-quarter revenue to be about $5.25 billion, above analysts' estimate of $5.16 billion.

Recent Quarterly Results

• Revenue for the third quarter grew 14% to $5.16 billion, driven by growth in its industrial and transportation segments.

• Analysts, on average, expected revenue of $5 billion.

• TE reported adjusted profit of $2.94 per share for the quarter ended June 26, beating estimates of $2.84 per share.

(Reporting by Anshuman Tripathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Key Takeaways

  • Orders surged over $1 billion versus prior year to $5.7 billion, with 70% year‑to‑date increase fueling a strong backlog into next year
  • Forecasted Q4 adjusted EPS of $3.05 and revenue of $5.25 billion both exceed consensus estimates ($2.96 and $5.16 billion, respectively)
  • CEO Terrence Curtin reaffirmed strategy to pass elevated oil‑based resin costs onto customers to protect margins, with tariff refund proceeds being returned to customers rather than lowering prices directly

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove TE Connectivity's upbeat quarterly results?
TE Connectivity's quarterly results were driven by increased demand for AI-related tools, leading to growth in data center and network equipment investments.
What strategy did the company use to protect its margins?
TE Connectivity passed on higher raw material costs to customers through price hikes, helping to maintain profit margins.
How much did TE Connectivity's orders grow in the quarter?
Orders rose by over $1 billion to $5.7 billion, with orders up 70% for the year, building a strong backlog.
What segments contributed most to TE Connectivity’s revenue growth?
Revenue growth was driven by the industrial and transportation segments, reflected in a 14% year-over-year increase.

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