GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Deadly heatwaves force an ageing France to confront a hotter future - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Deadly heatwaves force an ageing France to confront a hotter future

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Climate Change Public Health France Economy

France's Ageing Population & Finance Systems Struggle Amid Deadly Heatwaves

France Faces Deadly Heatwaves: Impacts on Population and Financial Systems

By Gabriel Stargardter

Funeral Directors Overwhelmed by Heatwave Deaths

ORLEANS, France, July 21 (Reuters) - In nearly 25 years as a funeral director, Gautier Caton has never experienced anything like France's record-breaking late-June heatwave, when he rented five refrigerated containers to store bodies arriving at up to three times the normal rate.

A fifth-generation undertaker who grew up with coffins stacked in his parents' garage, Caton joined the family firm just weeks after an infamous 2003 heatwave that contributed to nearly 15,000 excess deaths across France. But this year, in a first, his Orléans funeral homes took in four bodies from overstretched firms in Paris, two hours' drive away.

"The Paris region was hit extremely hard, they were in crisis," he said. "And then it spread to us in Orléans, where our funeral facilities became severely overcrowded. It hit us with full force."

Three Forces Reshaping France

France's summer of 2026 has brought a grim encounter with three forces reshaping the country: a warming planet, an ageing population and a cash-strapped state struggling to fund the investments needed to adapt for the future.

Historic high temperatures, arriving ever-earlier in the year, have sparked unprecedented wildfires near Paris, shuttered schools and strained ill-equipped hospitals. The heat has also accelerated the demise of vulnerable old people living in stifling houses or care homes.

Lessons Learned from Past Heatwaves

Improvements Since 2003

LESSONS LEARNED? 

France announced 2,025 excess deaths during the late-June heatwave, when temperatures reached as high as 43.8 degrees Celsius (110 degrees Fahrenheit), with deaths up nearly 65% in Paris and almost 50% in the Centre-Val de Loire region where Caton's firm is based. 

Those numbers are preliminary, based on around 60% of all deaths, and will likely rise with more complete data. 

Francois Bourdillon, who led France's public-health agency from 2016 to 2019, said the country had come a long way since the 2003 heatwave. That event blindsided authorities and led to the creation of an alert system that mitigates the deadliest impacts of heatwaves with forecasting, public warnings and protections for vulnerable people.

Structural Vulnerabilities Remain

But he said France had shirked addressing structural vulnerabilities in cities, hospitals, schools and care homes, and now needed to adopt a multi-year strategy, overseen by the prime minister's office, "to transform the country to deal with heat epidemics."

The issue was brought home to him when his sister-in-law recently underwent heart surgery in a top Paris hospital that lacked air conditioning, he said. His brother brought her a fan.

"The lesson of 2003: We were blind. We're no longer blind, that's certain. We have indicators and we sound the alarm," said Bourdillon. 

"The lesson of 2026: Well, it's not enough. We are in a sort of dystopia in which we can deal with the effects of the heatwave ... but we forget the structural issues." 

Government Response and Financial Constraints

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has promised hundreds of millions of euros for cooling hospitals and nursing homes. Critics, including the Greens who launched a failed no-confidence measure over Lecornu's handling of the heatwave, say that's not enough. 

But the government finds itself in a bind, having to invest for more extreme heat while also reducing the deficit and maintaining spending targets in areas like defence. 

Matthieu Glachant, an environmental economics professor at Mines Paris - PSL, believed France's scorching summer has galvanized support for a more robust public response. 

"The shocks we've experienced have been so severe that they will ... influence political decisions well beyond the next two months," he said. 

Heatwave Effects on Elderly Care Facilities

Challenges in Nursing Homes

WEATHER FORECASTS 'DEPRESS ME'

This month, Caton's team was called to a local nursing home, where a 94-year-old woman had died. 

Staff had gathered wheelchair-bound residents in the TV room, the only area with air conditioning. White bedsheets hung from windows in the corridors to dull the sun's rays.

"I don't look at the weather forecast any more," said the home's chief nurse Beatrice Noyer. "It depresses me."

Air Conditioning Shortages and Staffing Needs

Residents had been kept cool with wet towels and water mists, she said, although some had required drips. Most spent their days in the cooled TV room, but others had refused to leave their bedrooms. 

A poll published last year by France's Health Ministry found 41% of nearly 3,000 elderly care facilities surveyed did not have a communal air-conditioned space. Fewer than 10% had air conditioning in residents' rooms.

Fresh investment in staff and facilities was badly needed, Noyer said.

"But for now, nothing is moving, and I'm not sure it will," she said. "Elderly people do not matter to our politicians."

Rising Deaths and Political Implications

Excess Deaths Data

MORE DEATHS EXPECTED

A jump in excess deaths may prompt a political reaction.    

The preliminary data showing 2,025 deaths lacks detail on deaths at home, a category which rose more than 91% between June 22 and 28. Caton said such deaths typically account for 25% of his firm's funerals, but during the heatwave they rose by 80%. 

Social Isolation and Anonymity in Death

"They were not necessarily people who were completely ready to die or whose death was expected," Caton said. As a result, his firm was receiving the bodies of people who had died alone in their homes over two weeks ago as nobody had checked in on them.

"They die in total anonymity," he said. 

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • France recorded around 2,000 excess deaths during the late‑June heatwave, with deaths up by nearly 30 % compared to the prior week (apnews.com).
  • Hospitals and funeral services were overwhelmed—burying facilities in Orléans rented refrigerated containers; emergency visits surged and hospital systems reached tipping point (inpes.santepubliquefrance.fr).
  • In response, the government mobilized emergency funds—€100 million for hospitals, part of a €700 million package for health and elder care adaptation—yet critics argue structural deficits remain (sante.gouv.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How are heatwaves impacting France's ageing population?
Record heatwaves have caused excess deaths, particularly among elderly people living in uncooled homes or care facilities.
What financial challenges does France face in adapting to heatwaves?
France must balance urgent investment in cooling infrastructure with deficit reduction and spending targets in other sectors.
How has France responded to deadly heatwaves since 2003?
France created an alert system to forecast heatwaves and protect vulnerable people, but structural issues remain unaddressed.
What are experts saying about France's heatwave preparedness?
Experts warn that while alarm systems exist, major investments in hospitals, schools, and care homes are urgently needed.
How did the 2026 heatwave compare to previous years?
Excess deaths rose significantly, especially in Paris and Centre-Val de Loire, overwhelming funeral and healthcare services.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK grocery inflation eases in boost to shoppers

UK grocery inflation eases in boost to shoppers

Image for ASEAN top diplomats meet, voice 'serious concern' over Middle East hostilities

ASEAN top diplomats meet, voice 'serious concern' over Middle East hostilities

Image for Thames Water creditors propose 'golden share' to avoid nationalisation

Thames Water creditors propose 'golden share' to avoid nationalisation

Image for Sterling edges higher after Healey appointed as new UK finance minister

Sterling edges higher after Healey appointed as new UK finance minister

Image for UK borrows less in June but fiscal challenge for Burnham remains huge

UK borrows less in June but fiscal challenge for Burnham remains huge

Image for Chipmaker IQE raises annual sales growth forecast on AI, data centre demand

Chipmaker IQE raises annual sales growth forecast on AI, data centre demand

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for German watchdog initiates review on Jungheinrich, shares seen sliding
German watchdog initiates review on Jungheinrich, shares seen sliding
Image for OCS Group to buy Mitie for $4.17 billion
OCS Group to buy Mitie for $4.17 billion
Image for Recruiter SThree's interim profit plunges on sluggish hiring in European markets
Recruiter SThree's interim profit plunges on sluggish hiring in European markets
Image for Compass Group's third-quarter organic revenue grows 7% on workplace dining strength
Compass Group's third-quarter organic revenue grows 7% on workplace dining strength
Image for Julius Baer beats net new money forecast, says de-risking impact to persist
Julius Baer beats net new money forecast, says de-risking impact to persist
Image for UK wage growth holds steady in three months to May
UK wage growth holds steady in three months to May
Image for Munich Re reviewing P&C reinsurance revenue outlook, Boersen-Zeitung newspaper reports
Munich Re reviewing P&C reinsurance revenue outlook, Boersen-Zeitung newspaper reports
Image for European banks set for profit boost from lending, trading windfall
European banks set for profit boost from lending, trading windfall
Image for Britain's new PM to cut taxes on electricity bills
Britain's new PM to cut taxes on electricity bills
Image for Swatch reports better sales in first half
Swatch reports better sales in first half
Image for Vaar Energi to buy BlueNord in cash, share transaction
Vaar Energi to buy BlueNord in cash, share transaction
Image for Novartis Q2 profit up as generic competition mounts
Novartis Q2 profit up as generic competition mounts
View All Finance Posts