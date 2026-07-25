Zelenskiy: Russia Preparing to Bring 30,000 North Korean Troops Into Conflict

Russia's Alleged Plans to Involve North Korean Troops

Zelenskiy's Statement on Russian-North Korean Cooperation

July 25 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that Russia wanted to bring in 30,000 North Korean troops to take part in its more than four-year-old conflict and was already preparing to receive them.

Details from Zelenskiy's Video Address

"We also see Russia's cooperation with North Korea. Russia wants to bring in another 30,000 North Korean troops," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "Preparations have been under way in Russia's Voronezh region since June to receive them."

Background: Mutual Defense Pact and Previous Deployments

Under a mutual defense pact between the two countries, North Korea sent some 14,000 soldiers to fight alongside Russia in Kursk region in 2024 after a major Ukrainian incursion into the area.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Oleksandr KozhukharEditing by Matthew Lewis)