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Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russia wants to bring in 30,000 North Korean troops to conflict - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russia wants to bring in 30,000 North Korean troops to conflict

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 25, 2026

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Zelenskiy: Russia Preparing to Bring 30,000 North Korean Troops Into Conflict

Russia's Alleged Plans to Involve North Korean Troops

Zelenskiy's Statement on Russian-North Korean Cooperation

July 25 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that Russia wanted to bring in 30,000 North Korean troops to take part in its more than four-year-old conflict and was already preparing to receive them.

Details from Zelenskiy's Video Address

"We also see Russia's cooperation with North Korea. Russia wants to bring in another 30,000 North Korean troops," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "Preparations have been under way in Russia's Voronezh region since June to receive them."

Background: Mutual Defense Pact and Previous Deployments

Under a mutual defense pact between the two countries, North Korea sent some 14,000 soldiers to fight alongside Russia in Kursk region in 2024 after a major Ukrainian incursion into the area.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Oleksandr KozhukharEditing by Matthew Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Zelenskiy claims Russia plans to deploy 30,000 more North Korean troops, with preparations underway in Voronezh since June
  • Previously, approximately 14,000 North Korean soldiers were sent to fight in Russia’s Kursk region, suffering heavy losses—estimates suggest over 6,000 were killed or wounded
  • North Korea’s military support—including troops and munitions—is a critical component of Russia’s strategy in Ukraine, reflecting deepening bilateral defense cooperation

Frequently Asked Questions

How many North Korean troops is Russia planning to bring into the conflict?
Ukraine's President stated Russia plans to bring in 30,000 North Korean troops.
Where are preparations taking place for the arrival of North Korean troops?
Preparations are under way in Russia's Voronezh region.
What agreement allows North Korean troops to fight alongside Russia?
A mutual defense pact between Russia and North Korea allows this cooperation.
Has North Korea previously sent troops to aid Russia?
Yes, North Korea sent about 14,000 soldiers to the Kursk region in 2024.

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