Fuel Supply Challenges Continue in Russian Siberia Despite Government Actions

Ongoing Fuel Supply Issues and Government Response

July 25 (Reuters) - Some Russian regions are still experiencing fuel supply problems and the situation is most difficult in parts of Siberia, news agencies cited Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.

Government Measures to Stabilize the Fuel Market

Authorities have introduced a raft of measures to support the domestic fuel market after repeated Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries triggered gasoline shortages and price spikes.

Current Situation in Siberia

Novak, Russia's lead energy official, told journalists conditions were gradually stabilising, but the situation remained "quite difficult" in some regions, particularly in Siberia.

Export Ban Policies

A ban on gasoline exports will be extended until the end of the year, while a ban on diesel exports will be lifted "as the market recovers", Interfax news agency quoted Novak as saying.

Regional and International Support

Kazakhstan's Role in Fuel Supply

If needed, Kazakhstan may supply surplus petroleum products to Russia, Novak said, according to the Vesti news channel.

First Gasoline Cargo from Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan exported a first cargo of gasoline to Russia in July, supplying about 1,000 metric tons to one central Russian region, industry sources said this month.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Kevin Liffey)