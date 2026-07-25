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Finance

Fuel situation still difficult in some Russian regions - agencies cite deputy PM

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 25, 2026

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Fuel Supply Challenges Continue in Russian Siberia Despite Government Actions

Ongoing Fuel Supply Issues and Government Response

July 25 (Reuters) - Some Russian regions are still experiencing fuel supply problems and the situation is most difficult in parts of Siberia, news agencies cited Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.

Government Measures to Stabilize the Fuel Market

Authorities have introduced a raft of measures to support the domestic fuel market after repeated Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries triggered gasoline shortages and price spikes.

Current Situation in Siberia

Novak, Russia's lead energy official, told journalists conditions were gradually stabilising, but the situation remained "quite difficult" in some regions, particularly in Siberia.

Export Ban Policies

A ban on gasoline exports will be extended until the end of the year, while a ban on diesel exports will be lifted "as the market recovers", Interfax news agency quoted Novak as saying.

Regional and International Support

Kazakhstan's Role in Fuel Supply

If needed, Kazakhstan may supply surplus petroleum products to Russia, Novak said, according to the Vesti news channel.

First Gasoline Cargo from Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan exported a first cargo of gasoline to Russia in July, supplying about 1,000 metric tons to one central Russian region, industry sources said this month. 

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • Fuel shortages persist in parts of Siberia despite gradual stabilization, Deputy PM Novak confirms, with logistical strains and long queues continuing (live.euronext.com).
  • Ukraine’s intensified drone campaign has disabled numerous refineries—including Moscow’s largest—and has halved refining capacity in key regions, undermining Russia’s domestic fuel production (live.euronext.com).
  • Russia is extending its gasoline export ban through year-end and retaining diesel domestically until market recovery; it’s also considering imports from Kazakhstan, which will supply surplus volumes, although Kazakhstan itself imposes export restrictions (live.euronext.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Russian regions are facing the most severe fuel supply problems?
According to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, the fuel supply situation is most difficult in some parts of Siberia.
What measures has the Russian government taken to address fuel shortages?
Authorities have introduced various measures including a ban on gasoline exports and considered fuel imports from Kazakhstan.
How have Ukrainian drone attacks affected Russia’s fuel market?
Repeated drone attacks on oil refineries have triggered gasoline shortages and price spikes in Russia.
Is there any change to Russia's export bans for gasoline and diesel?
The gasoline export ban will be extended until the end of the year, while the diesel export ban will be lifted as the market recovers.
Has Russia received fuel imports from Kazakhstan?
Yes, Kazakhstan exported about 1,000 metric tons of gasoline to a central Russian region in July.

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