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Trump says he won't proceed with nuclear deal unless Saudis join Abraham Accords - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump says he won't proceed with nuclear deal unless Saudis join Abraham Accords

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Finance Geopolitics Energy Middle East

Trump Links Saudi Nuclear Deal to Joining Abraham Accords with Israel

U.S.-Saudi Nuclear Agreement and the Abraham Accords

By Steve Holland and Timothy Gardner

Background on the U.S.-Saudi Nuclear Deal

WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Friday said he would not go forward with a civil nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia unless the Saudis agreed to a normalization in relations with Israel under the Abraham Accords.

Recent Developments in the Nuclear Agreement

The U.S. Department of Energy said on Wednesday that Energy Secretary Chris Wright and his Saudi counterpart Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman had signed an agreement on developing the first commercial nuclear reactors in oil-rich Saudi Arabia and that it would next go to Congress for review.

Trump has been working since his first term on a nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia.

Linkage to the Abraham Accords

Biden and Trump Approaches

Former President Joe Biden also pushed for a deal and wanted to tie it to the accords, which would normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Saudi Arabia's Position on Normalization

But Saudi Arabia has not signed the accords because it wants an irreversible path to a Palestinian state before recognizing Israel.

Trump's Public Statement and Conditions

On Thursday, Trump suddenly publicly added the condition to the deal, saying in a post on social media that Saudi Arabia would have to join the accords.

Trump emphasized that on Friday in the Oval Office. "In order to do it, they have to be a member of the Abraham Accords," Trump told reporters. Trump said he did not talk about the accords with Wright before the Cabinet member signed the deal. "But it was always understood, and Chris knew, and Saudi Arabia knew," Trump said.

Reactions and Implications

Saudi Response and Future Prospects

Saudi Arabia has not responded to requests for comment about the additional condition to the deal.

Trump was confident that eventually it would come together. "At some point they'll join ...and they'll do their civil, to echo it, civil nuclear," Trump said.

Potential Beneficiaries

A deal between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia is seen as benefiting Westinghouse, co-owned by Canadian companies Cameco and Brookfield Asset Management.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Timothy Gardner;Editing by David Ljunggren and Alistair Bell)

Key Takeaways

  • A U.S.–Saudi “123” civil nuclear cooperation agreement was signed by Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on July 22, 2026, allowing Saudi Arabia to develop nuclear reactors and possibly enrich uranium on its soil using U.S. technology, now pending Congressional review. (energy.gov)
  • On July 23, 2026, President Trump tweeted that the deal is “totally subject” to Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords; White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated, “if the kingdom does not join them ‘the deal is off.’” (investing.com)
  • The deal’s lack of the Additional Protocol—permitting snap inspections—and its enrichment provisions raised nonproliferation concerns among lawmakers and experts. Saudi leaders maintain they will only normalize relations with Israel in exchange for a credible pathway toward a Palestinian state. (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What condition did Trump set for a nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia?
Trump said he would not proceed with a civil nuclear deal unless Saudi Arabia agrees to join the Abraham Accords and normalize relations with Israel.
What are the Abraham Accords?
The Abraham Accords are agreements to normalize relations between Israel and several Arab countries, a process started under Trump's administration.
Who signed the initial US-Saudi nuclear agreement?
U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman signed the agreement.
Why hasn't Saudi Arabia joined the Abraham Accords?
Saudi Arabia wants an irreversible path to a Palestinian state before recognizing Israel and joining the accords.
Which companies could benefit from a US-Saudi nuclear deal?
Westinghouse, co-owned by Cameco and Brookfield Asset Management, could benefit from a potential deal.

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