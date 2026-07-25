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LSEG's Lipper reviews transaction affecting fixed-income fund flow data - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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LSEG's Lipper reviews transaction affecting fixed-income fund flow data

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 25, 2026

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Finance Markets investment Fixed Income Funds

LSEG’s Lipper Reviews Transaction Impacting Fixed-Income Fund Flow Data

Investigation into Distorted Fixed-Income Fund Flow Data

Unusual Transaction Detected in Investment-Grade Bond Fund

July 25 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Lipper unit said on Saturday it was investigating an unusually large transaction in one investment-grade bond fund that distorted its wider fixed-income fund flow data.

Details of the Investigation

"We are investigating this matter and have identified a sizeable flow within the Short-Intermediate Investment Grade Debt classification that has negatively impacted the fixed income universe," a Lipper spokesperson said, adding that further details would be provided once the data had been validated.

Temporary Removal from Weekly Flow Report

Lipper, which provides fund performance research and data, has removed the fund from its current weekly flow report while the review is under way, a spokesperson said.

Nature of the Transaction Under Review

The fund data provider said it was reviewing the transaction to determine whether the reported movement reflected a transfer or another operational event.

Impact on Fund Flow Data and Market Reactions

Record Outflows in U.S. Investment-Grade Bond Funds

On Friday Lipper data showed that U.S. investment-grade bond funds recorded $7.1 billion in net outflows during the week, the largest weekly withdrawal on record, after suffering a record one-day outflow of $8.2 billion on July 20.

Adjusted Figures Excluding the Reviewed Fund

Excluding the fund under review, U.S. investment-grade funds posted net inflows of $1.54 billion in the week ended July 22, according to a Bloomberg News report on Friday.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Mexico City, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Lipper identified a sizeable flow in the Short‑Intermediate Investment Grade Debt classification that distorted fixed‑income fund flow figures and removed the fund from its weekly report pending validation.
  • Initial data showed a historic $7.1 bn net outflow from U.S. investment‑grade bond funds during the week ended July 22, with a record one‑day $8.2 bn outflow on July 20; excluding the distorted fund, flows turned into a $1.54 bn net inflow.
  • Lipper is examining whether the transaction was a genuine redemption, transfer, or another operational event, with further detail to follow upon data validation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is LSEG's Lipper reviewing its fixed-income fund flow data?
LSEG's Lipper is reviewing its data due to an unusually large transaction in one investment-grade bond fund that distorted the wider fixed-income fund flow results.
What action did Lipper take after identifying the data issue?
Lipper removed the affected fund from its current weekly flow report while investigating the transaction to validate the data.
How did the transaction impact reported fund flows?
The transaction caused a large reported outflow from U.S. investment-grade bond funds, distorting the wider fixed-income universe data.
What were the recorded outflows and inflows for U.S. investment-grade bond funds?
With the affected fund included, there was a reported $7.1 billion net outflow; excluding the fund, net inflows totaled $1.54 billion in the same week.
What will happen after the fund flow data is validated?
Lipper has stated it will provide further details and updates once the data validation review is complete.

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