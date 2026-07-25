GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia's Tula region - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image depicting the aftermath of Ukrainian drone strikes in Tula and Nizhny Novgorod regions, highlighting the ongoing conflict and its impact on civilians. Relevant to recent drone attacks targeting industrial sites in Russia.
Finance

Vitol paid out $5.9 billion to shareholders in 2025, filings show

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 25, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Oil Trading Shareholder Returns Markets

Vitol Distributes $5.9 Billion in Shareholder Payouts for 2025 Amid Profit Drop

By Robert Harvey

Vitol's 2025 Shareholder Payouts and Financial Performance

Overview of Shareholder Rewards

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Vitol, the world's largest independent oil trader by volume, paid its shareholders $5.9 billion in 2025 through its annual share buyback scheme, according to a company filing reviewed by Reuters.

Comparison with Previous Year

Geneva-headquartered Vitol had rewarded its shareholders with $10.6 billion in 2024, the highest on record.

Profit Decline and Market Context

Year-on-Year Profit Changes

The year-on-year drop in shareholder payouts coincides with lower profits for the trading house. Vitol's profits were around $4.2 billion last year, according to the filing it makes annually to the Luxembourg business registry, approximately half of the $8.7 billion it made in 2024. 

Commodity Trading Market Trends

Commodity trading houses including Vitol and its rivals saw lower profits last year as markets normalised from their boom years of 2022-2024 during the peak of post-COVID recovery and dislocations brought about by the Russia-Ukraine war.

Recent Market Volatility

Oil and gas markets have faced fresh upheaval this year, though, with the U.S. and Israeli war on Iran bringing volatility and higher prices that trading houses could potentially profit from.

Outlook and Additional Developments

Geopolitical and Financial Outlook

"The geopolitical outlook remains uncertain. Notwithstanding that, the Group expects to achieve a positive result in 2026," Vitol said in the filing.

Shareholder Equity and Asset Transactions

Total equity attributable to shareholders was $29.1 billion at year-end last year, down slightly from $30.6 billion at the end of 2024.

Elsewhere in the filing, Vitol said a transaction with Italian major Eni for assets in the Republic of Congo had been terminated after reaching a long stop date in March 2026.

(Reporting by Robert Harvey in London; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Key Takeaways

  • Vitol paid $5.9 billion to shareholders in 2025 vs record $10.6 billion in 2024, via share buybacks.
  • Net profit fell to around $4.5 billion in 2025 from ~$8 billion in 2024, a significant year‑on‑year drop.
  • Total equity attributable to shareholders declined slightly to $29.1 billion; Eni‑Congo asset deal was terminated after long‑stop date.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Vitol pay to shareholders in 2025?
Vitol paid out $5.9 billion to shareholders in 2025 through its annual share buyback scheme.
How does Vitol's 2025 payout compare to 2024?
The 2025 payout of $5.9 billion was down from $10.6 billion in 2024, which was the highest on record.
Why did Vitol's profits decline in 2025?
Profits fell as global markets normalized after the post-COVID boom and disruptions from the Russia-Ukraine war subsided.
What was Vitol's profit in 2025?
Vitol made around $4.2 billion in profits in 2025, about half of the $8.7 billion posted in 2024.
What does Vitol expect for 2026?
Vitol announced it expects to achieve a positive result in 2026 despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Zelenskiy says US, Ukraine moving forward on joint drone production

Zelenskiy says US, Ukraine moving forward on joint drone production

Image for Trump says he won't proceed with nuclear deal unless Saudis join Abraham Accords

Trump says he won't proceed with nuclear deal unless Saudis join Abraham Accords

Image for Trump says Venezuela is not ready for elections, but has made progress

Trump says Venezuela is not ready for elections, but has made progress

Image for Ukrainians back ousted defence minister as political crisis brews

Ukrainians back ousted defence minister as political crisis brews

Image for Ridgeview offers to buy UK's Pinewood Technologies at £545 million valuation

Ridgeview offers to buy UK's Pinewood Technologies at £545 million valuation

Image for Karim Khan the barrister at the centre of the ICC's internal crisis

Karim Khan the barrister at the centre of the ICC's internal crisis

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Analysis-Plane and engine makers in tug of war over future jet servicing profits
Analysis-Plane and engine makers in tug of war over future jet servicing profits
Image for Trump says US to launch EU probe over 'illegal' Google fine
Trump says US to launch EU probe over 'illegal' Google fine
Image for Qualcomm tells customers of double-digit price increases, Bloomberg News reports
Qualcomm tells customers of double-digit price increases, Bloomberg News reports
Image for EU narrow sanctions exemption could help UniCredit close stalled Alfa deal
EU narrow sanctions exemption could help UniCredit close stalled Alfa deal
Image for Beumer sues EU antitrust regulators over Vanderlande, Siemens deal, court filing shows
Beumer sues EU antitrust regulators over Vanderlande, Siemens deal, court filing shows
Image for Aerospace fights for young recruits as AI drains talent pool
Aerospace fights for young recruits as AI drains talent pool
Image for ECB facing mid-sized inflation shock, will get to 2% in year or so, Lane says
ECB facing mid-sized inflation shock, will get to 2% in year or so, Lane says
Image for Five UK police officers injured after boat strikes bridge in London
Five UK police officers injured after boat strikes bridge in London
Image for Brazil's Lula signs into law foie gras ban, angering France
Brazil's Lula signs into law foie gras ban, angering France
Image for Analysis-Investors fret that spiking oil prices and rising yields could threaten stock rally
Analysis-Investors fret that spiking oil prices and rising yields could threaten stock rally
Image for Polish president refers decision on windfall tax on oil companies to constitutional court
Polish president refers decision on windfall tax on oil companies to constitutional court
Image for Russian central bank cuts key rate by 25 bps to 14% as Ukrainian drones hit economy
Russian central bank cuts key rate by 25 bps to 14% as Ukrainian drones hit economy
View All Finance Posts