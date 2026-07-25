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Swiss cheesemakers try to fill hole in sales from US tariffs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Swiss cheesemakers try to fill hole in sales from US tariffs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 25, 2026

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Swiss Cheesemakers Seek New Markets Amid Falling U.S. Gruyere Sales Due to Tariffs

Impact of U.S. Tariffs on Swiss Gruyere Cheese Exports

By Cecile Mantovani and Denis Balibouse

Tariffs Lead to Declining U.S. Demand

MOLESON-SUR-GRUYERES, Switzerland, July 25 (Reuters) - The Alpine farmers who make one of Switzerland's most famous cheeses are seeking to fill the hole in sales left by U.S. import tariffs, which have caused demand to plunge in one of their most important export markets.

Gruyere cheese was hit by a new U.S. tariff of 10% imposed last year, rising to 12.5% this year. Its producers' association responded by reducing production by 5% to protect prices.

Producers Respond with Production Cuts

"The cheese isn't actually selling, and the measure is there to avoid a stock surplus. It also helps maintain a stable price," said cheesemaker Alexandre Murith, who spends the summer with his wife and four children tending cows that graze on mountain pastures and provide milk with which Gruyere is made.

"Of course, restrictions are always a hassle, but this allows us to keep the price of Gruyere at a reasonable level rather than slashing prices just to move the product," he said.

Economic Consequences for Swiss Farmers

The U.S. market had traditionally represented about 13% of sales of Gruyere, which has a stronger taste and slightly sockier smell than its hole-riddled compatriot Emmental.

The production cut has hit farmers hard, they say, but they are reluctant to provide exact figures. For the most heavily exported type of Gruyere, produced at lower altitudes, the 5% reduction has been maintained for a second year. For the kind produced by Murith, there is no cut for the coming season.

Individual Experiences of Cheesemakers

"We were heavily impacted in 2026," said cheese trader Anthony Margot, who ages thousands of wheels at a time in his cellar, on neat wooden shelves reaching towards the ceiling.

Efforts to Find New Markets

"We work daily to find new markets around the world. But the United States is a massive market with high purchasing power —clearly it cannot be replaced overnight," he added.

"We are actively scouting opportunities everywhere, of course, but it takes time and money."

(Writing by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. tariffs on Swiss cheese jumped from 10% in previous years to an effective 12.5% under new Section 301 duties as of July 24 2026, squeezing U.S. demand for Gruyère exports (seco.admin.ch).
  • In response, the Interprofession du Gruyère trimmed production by 5% in 2025 to prevent surpluses and stabilize prices—though cuts have varied by cheese type and region; Murith’s alpine Gruyère sees no cut in the upcoming season (swissinfo.ch).
  • U.S. previously represented roughly 30% of Gruyère exports (around 4,300 tons), and while producers are actively scouting new markets, replacing U.S. demand will take significant time and investment (swissinfo.ch)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why have Swiss Gruyere cheese sales dropped in the U.S.?
Sales have dropped due to new U.S. import tariffs of 10%, rising to 12.5%, making Gruyere less competitive in the market.
How are Swiss cheesemakers responding to lower Gruyere demand in the U.S.?
Producers responded by reducing Gruyere production by 5% to avoid surplus stock and maintain stable prices.
What percentage of Gruyere cheese sales were to the U.S. before tariffs?
The U.S. market traditionally represented about 13% of Gruyere cheese sales.
Can new markets replace lost U.S. sales for Swiss cheesemakers?
Cheesemakers are scouting for new markets, but replacing the large and high-value U.S. market will take time and resources.

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