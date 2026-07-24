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Finance

Ridgeview offers to buy UK's Pinewood Technologies at £545 million valuation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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Finance Mergers and Acquisitions private equity Markets UK Finance

Ridgeview Proposes £545M Acquisition of UK’s Pinewood Technologies

Details and Background of the Acquisition Proposal

Acquisition Offer and Valuation

July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. tech private equity firm Ridgeview offered to buy Britain's Pinewood Technologies for 448 pence per share, the companies said on Friday, valuing the automotive service provider at £545 million ($726.10 million).

The offer represents a premium of about 42% to Pinewood's closing price of 315 pence on Friday.

Board Recommendation and Bid Timeline

• Pinewood Technologies said it would be inclined to recommend a bid to shareholders if Ridgeview announces a firm intention to make an offer.

• Ridgeview has to make a firm bid by August 21.

Previous Acquisition Interest

Apax Partners’ Attempted Acquisition

• In January, Pinewood Technologies shares surged as much as 28% after it said that it was set to agree a £575.5 million deal with Apax Partners if the private equity firm tables a formal offer.

Withdrawal and Market Impact

• Apax withdrew its offer the following month, citing challenging market conditions, sending Pinewood's shares down 25% to 325 pence.

About Pinewood Technologies

Company Services

• Pinewood Technologies provides a cloud-based platform to help car dealerships and manufacturers manage everything from vehicle sales and customer relationships to repairs and accounting.

Market Valuation

• The company had a market valuation of £362.56 million as of Friday's close.

($1 = 0.7506 pounds)

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Barcelona; Editing by Vijay Kishore)

Key Takeaways

  • Ridgeview’s proposal values Pinewood at £545 million (US $726 million) at 448 pence/share, ~42% premium to Friday’s 315 pence close.
  • Pinewood would recommend the bid if Ridgeview commits formally; deadline for firm offer is August 21.
  • This follows a failed £575 million takeover attempt by Apax earlier in 2026, withdrawn due to challenging market conditions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of Ridgeview's offer for Pinewood Technologies?
Ridgeview offered to buy Pinewood Technologies for £545 million, or 448 pence per share.
How does Ridgeview's offer compare to Pinewood Technologies' last closing price?
The offer is about 42% higher than Pinewood's closing price of 315 pence per share on Friday.
What will happen if Ridgeview makes a firm offer?
Pinewood Technologies would be inclined to recommend the bid to shareholders if Ridgeview makes a firm intention to offer.
What happened to Apax Partners’ previous offer for Pinewood Technologies?
Apax Partners withdrew its £575.5 million offer in February, citing challenging market conditions.
What services does Pinewood Technologies provide?
Pinewood Technologies offers a cloud-based platform for car dealerships and manufacturers to manage sales, customer relations, repairs, and accounting.

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