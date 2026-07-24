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Zelenskiy says US, Ukraine moving forward on joint drone production - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Zelenskiy says US, Ukraine moving forward on joint drone production

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 24, 2026

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US and Ukraine to Launch Joint Drone Production with New US Factory

Strategic Drone Partnership Between US and Ukraine

Announcement of Joint Drone Production

July 24 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an interview broadcast on Friday that cooperation between Kyiv and Washington on drones would include a U.S. factory to produce the unmanned aerial vehicles using Ukraine's advanced technology.

Zelenskiy, interviewed by U.S. right-wing blogger Laura Loomer, said Ukraine wanted to build quickly on an initial agreement on drones clinched with Washington.

Advancements in Ukrainian Drone Technology

Zelenskiy said drone technology was undergoing constant change, with Ukrainian drones now able to operate over 3,000 km (1,800 miles) with the prospect of even longer distances.

Ukraine has excelled at drone innovation as it has pursued asymmetrical warfare against Russia during their four-year-old conflict, and Kyiv has shared its advances with some allies.

Benefits and Vision for the US-Ukraine Drone Collaboration

"Important technology. This is what we have. And America has great technology. Our drone deal is win-win," Zelenskiy said in the interview made available on X."We will build a great factory in the United States. We want to (have) lines of production," he said.

Details and Progress of the Agreement

In Washington, a source familiar with the matter said details of an agreement were still being worked out ahead of Zelenskiy's talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, scheduled for Tuesday, according to a White House official.

Export and Participation in Pentagon Programs

Reuters, in a report from Kyiv this week quoting a source familiar with the matter, said Ukraine had agreed to export drones to the United States to ‌participate in the Pentagon's Drone Dominance programme.

Six Ukrainian companies have received permission to export about 100 drones each, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Foundations for Long-Term Partnership

Other media outlets in Ukraine reported that the two sides had signed a statement of intent that lays the groundwork for a partnership on joint production.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and by Andrea Shalal and Doina Chiacu in Washington; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine has agreed to export drones to the U.S. for inclusion in the Pentagon’s Drone Dominance program, with six Ukrainian firms authorized to send about 100 drones each (theprint.in).
  • President Zelenskiy said the partnership will lead to a U.S. factory producing drones using Ukrainian technologies alongside American components (theprint.in).
  • This move follows Ukraine’s broader push to scale drone production, including joint ventures in Europe and expanded drone output aimed at reinforcing its defense-industrial base (theprint.in)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What has been agreed between the US and Ukraine regarding drone production?
The US and Ukraine have initial agreements to cooperate on joint drone production, including plans for a US-based factory.
What technology will the joint drone initiatives use?
The drones will use Ukraine's advanced drone technology, which has proven effective in long-distance operations.
How many Ukrainian companies have permission to export drones to the US?
Six Ukrainian companies have received permission to export about 100 drones each to the United States.
What is the Pentagon's Drone Dominance programme?
The Pentagon's Drone Dominance programme is a US initiative to enhance drone capabilities, with Ukraine supplying technology and drones.
Who reported on the progress of the US-Ukraine drone agreement?
Reuters and other Ukrainian media outlets reported on the ongoing discussions and signed intent statements for partnership.

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