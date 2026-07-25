Tour de France Finale Shortened as Security Forces Shift to Wildfire Battle

Tour de France Final Stage Altered Due to Wildfire Emergency

PARIS, July 25 (Reuters) - Sunday's grand finale of the Tour de France, ending in Paris, will be shortened due to the impact of security forces being redeployed to battle wildfires near Bordeaux, organisers and police said on Saturday.

Details of the Stage Modification

The Tour's final leg - Stage 21 when cyclists enter Paris and do laps around the Champs Elysees - will be shortened to 89 kilometres instead of the 133 kms originally planned.

Official Statement from Authorities

"As numerous wildfires are currently affecting France, particularly the Gironde region, emergency services are fully mobilised to combat the blazes, while internal security forces are working to secure the affected areas and protect the population," the Paris police and the event's organisers said in a joint statement.

Security Forces Redeployment

"In light of this, the Interior Ministry has decided to redeploy a portion of the internal security forces initially mobilised to ensure security for the final stage of the Tour de France, in order to reinforce the response efforts in the areas affected by the wildfires."

Impact on the Race and Competitors

Slovenian four-times champion Tadej Pogacar had a nearly insurmountable lead in his quest for a third straight Tour de France title going into Saturday's stage 20.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Vincent Daheron and Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Clare Fallon)