GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Cycling-Tour de France finale shortened as security forces redeploy to fight wildfires - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Cycling-Tour de France finale shortened as security forces redeploy to fight wildfires

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 25, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Tour de France Finale Shortened as Security Forces Shift to Wildfire Battle

Tour de France Final Stage Altered Due to Wildfire Emergency

PARIS, July 25 (Reuters) - Sunday's grand finale of the Tour de France, ending in Paris, will be shortened due to the impact of security forces being redeployed to battle wildfires near Bordeaux, organisers and police said on Saturday.

Details of the Stage Modification

The Tour's final leg - Stage 21 when cyclists enter Paris and do laps around the Champs Elysees - will be shortened to 89 kilometres instead of the 133 kms originally planned.

Official Statement from Authorities

"As numerous wildfires are currently affecting France, particularly the Gironde region, emergency services are fully mobilised to combat the blazes, while internal security forces are working to secure the affected areas and protect the population," the Paris police and the event's organisers said in a joint statement.

Security Forces Redeployment

"In light of this, the Interior Ministry has decided to redeploy a portion of the internal security forces initially mobilised to ensure security for the final stage of the Tour de France, in order to reinforce the response efforts in the areas affected by the wildfires."

Impact on the Race and Competitors

Slovenian four-times champion Tadej Pogacar had a nearly insurmountable lead in his quest for a third straight Tour de France title going into Saturday's stage 20.    

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Vincent Daheron and Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Clare Fallon)

Key Takeaways

  • Stage 21 shortened by 44 km—now 89 km entirely within Paris, down from the planned 133 km—to free up security personnel for wildfire response (cyclingnews.com)
  • Start moved: riders will depart directly in Paris after team presentation in Thoiry; two extra laps of the Champs‑Élysées retained, Montmartre circuit unchanged (cyclingnews.com)
  • Wildfires in the Gironde and Pyrénées‑Orientales have forced earlier stage alterations and resource reassignments; this reflects growing climate-related disruptions during the Tour (letour.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the Tour de France finale shortened?
The finale was shortened because security forces were redeployed to fight wildfires near Bordeaux.
How long is the shortened final stage of the Tour de France?
The final stage has been reduced to 89 kilometres from the originally planned 133 kilometres.
Which regions in France are impacted by the wildfires?
The Gironde region near Bordeaux is particularly affected by the wildfires.
Who announced the changes to the Tour de France finale?
Paris police and the Tour de France organisers announced the changes in a joint statement.
What impact do the wildfires have on emergency and security forces?
Emergency services and internal security forces are being fully mobilised to combat the wildfires and secure affected areas.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Fuel situation still difficult in some Russian regions - agencies cite deputy PM

Fuel situation still difficult in some Russian regions - agencies cite deputy PM

Image for Russia says Ukraine killed 11 in tourist camp; Ukraine strikes Russian refinery

Russia says Ukraine killed 11 in tourist camp; Ukraine strikes Russian refinery

Image for Disappointment and fear as tens of thousands people evacuate French wildfires

Disappointment and fear as tens of thousands people evacuate French wildfires

Image for Drone threat in Russia's Yekaterinburg disrupts Wildberries operations and athletics championships

Drone threat in Russia's Yekaterinburg disrupts Wildberries operations and athletics championships

Image for Palestinians hope UNESCO designation halts Israeli push at West Bank site

Palestinians hope UNESCO designation halts Israeli push at West Bank site

Image for Swiss cheesemakers try to fill hole in sales from US tariffs

Swiss cheesemakers try to fill hole in sales from US tariffs

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for This wave of Trump tariffs is likely here to stay; more are coming
This wave of Trump tariffs is likely here to stay; more are coming
Image for Ukrainian drone strike sparks fire at Russia's Tyumen oil refinery
Ukrainian drone strike sparks fire at Russia's Tyumen oil refinery
Image for Samsung Elec wins $200 billion Broadcom AI chip partnership, boosting foundry push
Samsung Elec wins $200 billion Broadcom AI chip partnership, boosting foundry push
Image for High winds could make fighting Spanish wildfires harder, officials say
High winds could make fighting Spanish wildfires harder, officials say
Image for Greek-operated air defence system shoots down missiles over Saudi
Greek-operated air defence system shoots down missiles over Saudi
Image for Vitol paid out $5.9 billion to shareholders in 2025, filings show
Vitol paid out $5.9 billion to shareholders in 2025, filings show
Image for Zelenskiy says US, Ukraine moving forward on joint drone production
Zelenskiy says US, Ukraine moving forward on joint drone production
Image for Trump says he won't proceed with nuclear deal unless Saudis join Abraham Accords
Trump says he won't proceed with nuclear deal unless Saudis join Abraham Accords
Image for Trump says Venezuela is not ready for elections, but has made progress
Trump says Venezuela is not ready for elections, but has made progress
Image for Ridgeview offers to buy UK's Pinewood Technologies at £545 million valuation
Ridgeview offers to buy UK's Pinewood Technologies at £545 million valuation
Image for Analysis-Plane and engine makers in tug of war over future jet servicing profits
Analysis-Plane and engine makers in tug of war over future jet servicing profits
Image for Trump says US to launch EU probe over 'illegal' Google fine
Trump says US to launch EU probe over 'illegal' Google fine
View All Finance Posts