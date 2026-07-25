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High winds could make fighting Spanish wildfires harder, officials say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

High winds could make fighting Spanish wildfires harder, officials say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 25, 2026

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Finance Wildfires Spain Emergency News

High Winds Set to Worsen Spanish Wildfires, Prompting Mass Evacuations

Escalating Wildfires and Emergency Response in Spain

Weather Conditions and Firefighting Efforts

MADRID, July 25 (Reuters) - Winds will pick up in Spain on Saturday, with gusts of up to 60 kph (38 mph), complicating the fight against out-of-control wildfires west of Madrid, the Interior Ministry warned.

Wildfire Mergers and Affected Regions

Two separate wildfires in the Madrid region combined on Friday and became one huge blaze, but so far they have not merged with another in Avila, in the neighbouring Castilla y Leon region.

Evacuations and Impact on Residents

The fires have so far forced more than 30,000 people to flee their homes in the Madrid region and more than 20,000 to be confined at home, the ministry said on Saturday, in what officials have called the region's worst fire on record.

Overnight Weather Relief

Overnight weather conditions had helped the firefighters.

"The change in weather conditions (less wind, higher humidity, and lower temperature) has greatly benefited the fight against the forest fires, which have advanced little and decreased in intensity," the central government in Madrid said on Saturday morning.

Extent of Damage and Ongoing Risks

Smoke and Burned Area

Plumes of thick smoke could be seen in the sky west of the capital.

More than 9,000 hectares have burned in the wildfires in the Madrid region, authorities said.

(Reporting by Graham Keeley; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • Winds predicted to reach 60 km/h today may exacerbate the wildfire threat and hinder containment efforts (elpais.com).
  • The merged fire west of Madrid has burned over 9,000 hectares, prompting evacuations of more than 30,000 and home confinements for over 20,000 (elpais.com).
  • Spain has declared a national emergency, deploying the Military Emergency Unit under Interior Ministry command, highlighting the severity of this wildfire crisis (reutersconnect.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How are high winds affecting wildfire control in Spain?
High winds up to 60 kph are complicating firefighting efforts in the Madrid region by spreading flames and forcing more evacuations.
How many people have been evacuated due to the Madrid wildfires?
More than 30,000 people have fled their homes in the Madrid region due to the wildfires, with over 20,000 more confined at home.
Where are the wildfires occurring in Spain?
The major wildfires are burning in the Madrid region and nearby Avila, in the Castilla y Leon region.
What impact have weather conditions had on firefighting?
Overnight increases in humidity and lower temperatures temporarily slowed wildfire spread and intensity, aiding firefighters.
How much land has been affected by the Spanish wildfires?
Authorities report that more than 9,000 hectares have burned in the Madrid region due to the ongoing wildfires.

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