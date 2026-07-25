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Speaking alongside Putin, Kazakh president calls for freeze of Ukraine war - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Speaking alongside Putin, Kazakh president calls for freeze of Ukraine war

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 25, 2026

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headlines Politics International Relations Russia Ukraine

Kazakh President Urges Freeze of Ukraine War in Talks with Putin at Omsk Forum

Kazakhstan's Peace Proposal and Diplomatic Engagements

Tokayev's Call for a Conflict Freeze

OMSK, Russia July 25 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Saturday that a Ukraine peace deal might be reached if the two sides froze the conflict and resumed negotiations.

Joint Forum with Russian President Putin

Speaking alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin at a Russia-Kazakhstan forum in the Siberian city of Omsk, Tokayev praised Putin's "utmost diplomatic flexibility."

Proposal to Return to Istanbul Formula 2.0

"If I may offer my humble opinion, since I have been asked, perhaps it is time to freeze this conflict and return to the Istanbul formula 2.0," he said.

Previous Peace Talks and Their Outcomes

Moscow and Kyiv participated in talks in Istanbul soon after Russia's full-scale invasion in early 2022 and again in 2025, though the discussions failed to produce a breakthrough.

Security Guarantees and the Path Forward

"With (security) guarantees from the great powers, including Russia, we could move forward toward a long-awaited peace," Tokayev said. "This must be brought to an end."

(Reporting by ReutersWriting by Alessandra Prentice)

Key Takeaways

  • Tokayev called for a conflict freeze and return to Istanbul Formula 2.0, citing significant prior progress (pravda.com.ua).
  • He praised Putin’s “diplomatic flexibility” and noted signals from Europe and the U.S. supporting negotiations (anews.com.tr).
  • The Istanbul talks (spring 2025) had limited results; earlier 2022 Istanbul talks produced a framework involving Ukrainian neutrality and security guarantees (en.wikipedia.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Kazakh president propose about the Ukraine war?
Kazakhstan's President Tokayev suggested freezing the Ukraine conflict and returning to peace talks using the Istanbul formula.
Where did the Kazakhstan-Russia talks take place?
The talks took place in Omsk, a city in Siberia, Russia.
Who attended the Russia-Kazakhstan forum?
Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russia's President Vladimir Putin attended the forum.
What is the Istanbul formula mentioned by Tokayev?
The Istanbul formula refers to earlier peace negotiation frameworks from talks in Istanbul between Russia and Ukraine.
What did Tokayev say about security guarantees?
Tokayev stressed that with security guarantees from great powers, including Russia, progress toward peace can be achieved.

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