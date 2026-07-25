Ukrainian Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Tyumen Oil Refinery in Siberia

Ukrainian Drone Attack Targets Russian Energy Infrastructure

Details of the Tyumen Refinery Incident

July 25 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian drone strike has sparked a fire at the Tyumen refinery in western Siberia, local Russian authorities said on Saturday.

Significance of the Attack

The attack on a facility more than 2,000 km (1,200 miles) from Ukraine underscores the increasing reach of Kyiv's long-range drone campaign against Russian energy infrastructure.

Emergency Response and Immediate Impact

Authorities' Statements

Emergency services are working at the scene, Tyumen region governor Alexander Moor said, without giving further details.

Potential Effects on Fuel Market

Domestic Fuel Shortages

Any disruption to output would further squeeze the domestic fuel market, which has seen worsening shortages since May, when Ukraine stepped up attacks on oil refineries in an attempt to undermine Russia's war efforts.

Tyumen Refinery: Capacity and Production

Annual Output Figures

The refinery has a nominal capacity of around 8 million metric tons per year. It processes roughly 6 million tons of crude annually, producing about 0.5 million tons of gasoline and 2.5 million tons of diesel, according to industry estimates.

Source Information

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Kevin Liffey)