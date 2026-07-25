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Finance

Ukrainian drone strike sparks fire at Russia's Tyumen oil refinery

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 25, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 25, 2026

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Finance Energy Markets

Ukrainian Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Tyumen Oil Refinery in Siberia

Ukrainian Drone Attack Targets Russian Energy Infrastructure

Details of the Tyumen Refinery Incident

July 25 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian drone strike has sparked a fire at the Tyumen refinery in western Siberia, local Russian authorities said on Saturday.

Significance of the Attack

The attack on a facility more than 2,000 km (1,200 miles) from Ukraine underscores the increasing reach of Kyiv's long-range drone campaign against Russian energy infrastructure.

Emergency Response and Immediate Impact

Authorities' Statements

Emergency services are working at the scene, Tyumen region governor Alexander Moor said, without giving further details.

Potential Effects on Fuel Market

Domestic Fuel Shortages

Any disruption to output would further squeeze the domestic fuel market, which has seen worsening shortages since May, when Ukraine stepped up attacks on oil refineries in an attempt to undermine Russia's war efforts.

Tyumen Refinery: Capacity and Production

Annual Output Figures

The refinery has a nominal capacity of around 8 million metric tons per year. It processes roughly 6 million tons of crude annually, producing about 0.5 million tons of gasoline and 2.5 million tons of diesel, according to industry estimates.

Source Information

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • The strike on July 25 shows Ukraine’s drone reach now extends over 2,000 km deep into Siberia, affirming its evolving long‑range capabilities. (internazionale.it)
  • The Tyumen refinery handles about 6 million tonnes of crude yearly, producing approximately 0.5 million tonnes of gasoline and 2.5 million tonnes of diesel—critical volumes for domestic fuel distribution. (internazionale.it)
  • Attack-induced disruptions further aggravate Russia’s worsening fuel shortages, as Kyiv maintains pressure on energy infrastructure across the country. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Tyumen oil refinery?
A Ukrainian drone strike caused a fire at the Tyumen oil refinery in western Siberia, according to Russian authorities.
How far is Tyumen refinery from Ukraine?
The Tyumen refinery is located more than 2,000 km (1,200 miles) from Ukraine.
Why is the attack on Tyumen refinery significant?
The attack highlights the extended reach of Ukrainian drones and could worsen fuel shortages in Russia.
What is the capacity of Tyumen refinery?
Tyumen refinery has a nominal capacity of around 8 million metric tons per year and processes about 6 million tons annually.
How could this impact Russia's fuel market?
Any disruption at the refinery may further squeeze the domestic fuel market already facing shortages.

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