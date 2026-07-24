Trump: Venezuela Not Yet Ready for Elections, but Notable Progress Seen

U.S. President Trump Comments on Venezuela's Election Readiness

WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday told reporters Venezuela was not ready to hold elections, but added that the country had made a lot of progress under acting President Delcy Rodriguez.

Background on Venezuela's Political Situation

Last month the ruling party and opposition members met for the first time since the two sides signed a deal to hold 2024 presidential elections.

Allegations Against Venezuelan Leadership

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, accused of rigging the vote, was seized by U.S. forces in January. Washington left the government in place without announcing plans for free elections.

Trump's Perspective on Progress and Future Elections

"As far as the elections in Venezuela, they're not really ready for them yet, but boy, a lot of progress has been made. Delcy's been doing a fantastic job," Trump told reporters in the White House.

U.S. Support for Future Venezuelan Elections

Trump said that when the country was ready for a vote, "we're going to be standing right on top of it".

(Reporting by Bo Erickson and Steve Holland;Editing by David Ljunggren and Michelle Nichols )