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Russian military advance in eastern Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin summit - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image depicting the recent Russian military advance into eastern Ukraine near Dobropillia, highlighting the escalating tensions ahead of the Trump-Putin summit. This event is pivotal in the ongoing conflict and impacts geopolitical discussions.
Finance

Russia says Ukraine killed 11 in tourist camp; Ukraine strikes Russian refinery

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 25, 2026

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Ukraine Hits Russian Oil, Shipping; Civilian Deaths Reported in Zaporizhzhia

Key Developments in Ukraine-Russia Conflict

Civilian Deaths in Zaporizhzhia Region

July 25 (Reuters) - Russian authorities said 11 people including four children had been killed by Ukraine in an overnight attack on a holiday camp in a Russian-held part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, accusing Kyiv on Saturday of deliberately attacking civilians.

Ukraine did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in the war launched by Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Russian-appointed governor Yevgeny Balitsky said another 16 people had been wounded in the attack on the resort area of Kyrylivka, which lies on the coast of the Azov Sea near the town of Melitopol.

"The enemy saw and understood who it was targeting," he said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukrainian Strikes on Russian Oil Infrastructure

Attacks on Refineries and Oil Platforms

UKRAINE SAYS IT HIT RUSSIAN REFINERY AND OIL PLATFORM

Ukraine said on Saturday its drones had hit a Russian oil platform in the Caspian Sea and an oil refinery in Siberia, while both Kyiv and Moscow said they had struck ships carrying military cargo.

The energy targets lie over 700 km and 2,000 km (430 miles and 1,250 miles) from Ukrainian territory, underscoring the increasing reach of Kyiv's campaign to use long-range drones to undermine Russia's war effort and pressure the Kremlin to make peace.

Ukraine struck the Filanovsky oil platform belonging to Russia's Lukoil, its SBU security service said. Lukoil did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The platform is part of Russia's largest Caspian oil field.

Local authorities in the Siberian region of Tyumen confirmed that a Ukrainian drone had caused a fire at the region's refinery. They did not say if output had been disrupted.

Impact on Military Logistics and Shipping

Both sides have increasingly targeted shipping as they seek to derail military logistics and supply lines far from the battlefield. 

Escalation at Sea: Attacks on Ships

Ukrainian Drone Strikes in the Caspian Sea

UKRAINE AND RUSSIA BOTH ATTACK SHIPS

Elsewhere in the Caspian, Ukrainian drones attacked two cargo vessels - Port Olya 2 and Begey - believed to be involved in military cargo shipments between Russia and Iran, the SBU said. Russia's transport ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Russia-Iran Military Cooperation

Russia and Iran have deepened military cooperation since Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with Tehran supplying drones and drone technology that Russia has used extensively in the war, according to Western governments and Kyiv.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told lawmakers this week that Russia and China were supporting Iran in its war against the U.S. in ways he would not specify. However, President Donald Trump said he trusted both countries not to help Iran.

Russian Strikes in the Black Sea

In the Black Sea, Russia's Defence Ministry said its drones had hit a bulk carrier delivering military cargo for the Ukrainian army. 

In a separate daily report, the ministry said it had targeted Ukrainian logistics centres, production and storage sites for long-range drones, as well as energy, transport, and port infrastructure. It did not give further details.

(Reporting by Reuters; writing by Yuliia Dysa and Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia alleges Ukraine killed 11, including four children, in a Kyrylivka holiday‑camp strike, while Ukraine has not yet commented on civilian‑targeting claims
  • Ukraine’s use of long‑range drones extends deep into Russia—from the Caspian Sea to Siberia—striking vital energy infrastructure like the Filanovsky platform and Tyumen refinery
  • These operations signal Ukraine’s strategic push to undermine Russian war finance by targeting critical energy assets far from the front line

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia region?
Russian authorities reported 11 people killed, including four children, in a Ukrainian attack on a holiday camp in Kyrylivka.
Did Ukraine target energy infrastructure in Russia?
Yes, Ukraine said its drones hit a Russian oil platform in the Caspian Sea and a refinery in Siberia.
What is the significance of the long-range drone attacks?
These attacks highlight Ukraine's increasing drone capabilities to strike energy and logistics targets deep inside Russia.
Were ships targeted in the recent Ukraine-Russia conflict escalation?
Both sides reported attacks on ships believed to be involved in transporting military cargo in the Caspian and Black Seas.
How could these events affect finance and markets?
Disruptions in oil infrastructure and shipping routes may impact energy prices and supply chains, affecting global markets.

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