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Disappointment and fear as tens of thousands people evacuate French wildfires - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Disappointment and fear as tens of thousands people evacuate French wildfires

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 25, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 25, 2026

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Disappointment, Fear as 197,000 Evacuate French Wildfires Near Bordeaux

Impact and Experiences of the Bordeaux Wildfires

By Elizabeth Howcroft

Evacuation and Immediate Threats

BORDEAUX, July 25 (Reuters) - When raging wildfires threatened Mohammed Laabar's hometown in southwestern France on Friday, he and his wife gathered their three-year-old son, grabbed a pre-prepared survival kit and fled to nearby Bordeaux.

Within hours, however, the winds shifted, carrying smoke and fumes from the fires into Bordeaux.

For Laabar, a 35-year-old truck driver who lives in the town of Salaunes, the apocalyptic scenes that have come to define France's scorching summer of 2026 offered a sobering glimpse of the years ahead.

"We'll see this more often in the future, that's for sure,” he told Reuters at a makeshift evacuation centre in Bordeaux, where hundreds spent the night on Friday.

Scale of the Evacuation

Authorities have evacuated 197,000 people from southwestern France so far after fires encircled the Atlantic coast peninsula of Cap Ferret, a major tourist destination at the height of the summer season.  

French President Emmanuel Macron has enlisted the military to support exhausted firefighters battling a catastrophic tapestry of fires across the country, following a record-breaking heatwave that resulted in nearly 6,000 excess deaths.

Personal Stories from the Evacuation Centre

Among those gathered at the evacuation centre in Bordeaux on Friday, there was disbelief, disappointment and fear for the future, as people waited, uncertain for how long they would remain stuck in the refuge.

Bernadette's Ordeal

Sitting with her husband and two grandsons, 71-year-old Bernadette fretted about her house in Lège-Cap-Ferret, which she evacuated in the middle of the night on Wednesday with "very little time to leave". 

"I left without any of my things, with nothing, with the two little children", she said. "I forgot plenty of things, my eye medications, everything”.

Her home is in an area where firefighters have battled to save houses and buildings from the flames.

Bernadette, who declined to give her surname, said she had moved two more times as the fires spread, and had barely slept.

"I was at Lège, after that Andernos, and after that Bordeaux. And then now there's fire here too," she said, referring to the smoke which could be seen and felt in Bordeaux. "I'm going to scream."

"Ashes Falling Down Everywhere"

The Cap Ferret fire moved inland on Saturday, reaching an area about 30 km (19 miles) from Bordeaux. French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said the situation was calmer on Saturday although winds were expected to pick up again during the afternoon.

Tourists Forced to Flee

Among the tourists forced to abandon their holidays was 37-year-old Henri Sauter from Germany who had been in Cap Ferret with his extended family of nine adults, five children and a dog.   

"There were ashes in our drink while we were having dinner, so it was a very weird feeling," he said.

He said the family hit heavy traffic after abandoning their rental on Friday when they received a text message ordering them to leave. He said they saw flames 300 metres away as they slowly exited along the one road in and out of the peninsula. 

Wider Context: Fires Becoming Bigger, More Frequent

Across Europe, three successive heatwaves this season helped wildfires scorch more land already this year than the annual average of the past two decades.

Many people sheltering at the evacuation centre said they feared the wildfire threat was worsening.

Changing Climate and Local Perspectives

Retired computer engineer Jean-Pierre, 68, from Andernos said he had lived in the region for most of his life, but this was the first time he had to be evacuated.

Fires occurred from time to time when he was young, he said, but they were unusual. Over the past eight or nine years, they had become far more frequent, with multiple blazes often burning simultaneously.

"It's catastrophic," he said.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Additional reporting by Manuel Ausloos; Editing by Gabriel Stargardter and Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Wildfires in Gironde—including Cap Ferret—have forced evacuations of over 167,000 people, while more than 30,000 hectares (74,000 acres) have burned, according to BFMTV and Interior Minister Laurent Nunez. (reutersconnect.com)
  • Extreme heat and drought—driven by three successive heatwaves—have raised France’s excess mortality by nearly 6,000 deaths during late June, compounding stress on emergency services. (lemonde.fr)
  • Authorities have enlisted EU-wide resources and deployed an A400M military transport plane, alongside Canadair and Air Tractor aircraft, to support overwhelmed firefighting efforts ahead of a forecasted fourth heatwave starting around July 29. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people have been evacuated due to the French wildfires?
Authorities have evacuated 197,000 people from southwestern France because of wildfires encircling the Cap Ferret area.
What areas are most affected by the wildfires in France?
The Atlantic coast peninsula of Cap Ferret and nearby areas, including Bordeaux, are among the hardest hit by the wildfires.
What challenges are evacuees facing in Bordeaux?
Evacuees in Bordeaux face uncertainty about how long they will remain, exposure to smoke and fumes, and anxiety about their homes' safety.
How have the wildfires impacted travel and tourism?
Tourists have been forced to abandon holidays, with areas like Cap Ferret evacuated and roads congested due to the mass exodus.
Why are wildfires becoming more frequent in France?
Successive heatwaves and changing climate have caused wildfires to become larger and more common, with more land burned than past yearly averages.

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