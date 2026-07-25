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Greek-operated air defence system shoots down missiles over Saudi

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 25, 2026

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Greek-operated Air Defence System Shoots Down Missiles Targeting Saudi Refineries

Missile Attack on Saudi Refineries and Greek Response

Incident Overview

ATHENS, July 25 (Reuters) - An air defence system operated by Greek military personnel in Saudi Arabia intercepted two ballistic missiles launched from Yemen on Saturday towards oil refineries in Yanbu, Greek security sources told Reuters.

Emergency Measures and Local Response

Saudi Civil Defence had issued an emergency alert in Yanbu to warn residents of danger.

Details of the Attack

"The attack was launched with two ballistic missiles and targeted the refineries in Yanbu," one of the sources said, adding that the missiles had been launched from Yemen.

Confirmation of Interception

A second source confirmed the interception of the missiles.

Background on Greek Involvement

Greece has deployed a U.S.-made Patriot air defence battery, operated by Greek personnel, in Saudi Arabia since 2021 under an agreement to help protect the kingdom's energy infrastructure. Saturday's interception was the second time that Greek personnel had operated the system. 

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Kim Coghill and Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • The missiles were intercepted by a Greek‑operated Patriot system deployed in Saudi Arabia since September 2021 to defend energy infrastructure (ekathimerini.com).
  • Earlier this year, in March 2026, the same Greek unit intercepted two Iranian ballistic missiles aimed at Yanbu refineries—its first time engaging in combat operations (ynetnews.com).
  • The deployment operates under the international Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) initiative and bilateral agreements, emphasizing its strictly defensive nature (ekathimerini.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who operated the air defence system that intercepted the missiles over Saudi Arabia?
The air defence system was operated by Greek military personnel stationed in Saudi Arabia.
Where were the missiles launched from and what was their target?
Two ballistic missiles were launched from Yemen targeting oil refineries in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia.
Which specific defence system was used to intercept the missiles?
A U.S.-made Patriot air defence battery operated by Greek personnel was used for the interception.
Why are Greek forces operating an air defence system in Saudi Arabia?
Greece deployed the Patriot system to Saudi Arabia in 2021 to help protect the kingdom’s energy infrastructure.
Was this the first time Greek personnel operated the defence system in action?
No, this interception was the second time Greek personnel had operated the system in Saudi Arabia.

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