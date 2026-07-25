Greek-operated air defence system shoots down missiles over Saudi

Greek-operated Air Defence System Shoots Down Missiles Targeting Saudi Refineries

Missile Attack on Saudi Refineries and Greek Response

Incident Overview

ATHENS, July 25 (Reuters) - An air defence system operated by Greek military personnel in Saudi Arabia intercepted two ballistic missiles launched from Yemen on Saturday towards oil refineries in Yanbu, Greek security sources told Reuters.

Emergency Measures and Local Response

Saudi Civil Defence had issued an emergency alert in Yanbu to warn residents of danger.

Details of the Attack

"The attack was launched with two ballistic missiles and targeted the refineries in Yanbu," one of the sources said, adding that the missiles had been launched from Yemen.

Confirmation of Interception

A second source confirmed the interception of the missiles.

Background on Greek Involvement

Greece has deployed a U.S.-made Patriot air defence battery, operated by Greek personnel, in Saudi Arabia since 2021 under an agreement to help protect the kingdom's energy infrastructure. Saturday's interception was the second time that Greek personnel had operated the system.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Kim Coghill and Kevin Liffey)