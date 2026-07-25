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Samsung Elec wins $200 billion Broadcom AI chip partnership, boosting foundry push - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Samsung Elec wins $200 billion Broadcom AI chip partnership, boosting foundry push

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 25, 2026

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Samsung and Broadcom Ink $200B AI Chip Partnership to Advance Foundry Push

Strategic Alliance to Accelerate AI Chip Manufacturing and Foundry Growth

By Heekyong Yang

Overview of the Samsung-Broadcom Partnership

SEOUL, July 25 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics said on Saturday it struck a pact with U.S. chip designer Broadcom to widen cooperation across memory chips, contract chip making and advanced packaging envisaged to exceed $200 billion until 2030.

Winning long-term production commitments from Broadcom, one of the world's leading custom AI chip designers, could boost utilisation at Samsung's advanced manufacturing facilities to pull ahead in the race to supply AI chips.

Samsung's Vision for End-to-End Semiconductor Solutions

"The expanded collaboration ... reflects Samsung's focus on supporting customers with end-to-end semiconductor technologies across an increasingly diverse range of AI and high-performance computing applications," the company said in a statement.

Industry Trends: Custom AI Accelerators and Specialized Chip Design

The tie-up comes as global technology companies increasingly develop their own custom AI accelerators, rather than relying solely on general-purpose graphics processors, driving demand for specialised chip design and manufacturing partnerships.

Details of the Memorandum of Understanding

The two firms' memorandum of understanding underscores Samsung's efforts to beef up its position in AI semiconductors by expanding its long-term ties with Broadcom amid growing demand up for custom AI processors.

Combining Broadcom's ASIC Expertise with Samsung's Manufacturing

The next five years of collaboration will combine Broadcom's expertise in designing application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), or chips for specific tasks, with Samsung's manufacturing capabilities.

Next-Generation Communications Chips and Advanced Process Technology

The deal provides for Broadcom's next-generation communications chips, designed for high-speed data transfer, to be made with Samsung's sub-2-nanometre process technology, Samsung said.

Collaboration on High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Products

The two will also collaborate on next-generation high-bandwidth memory (HBM) products.

Impact on Samsung's Foundry Business and Industry Position

The partnership could help strengthen Samsung's foundry business, as it seeks to narrow the gap with industry leader TSMC by wooing major technology customers.

Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Last month, co-CEO and chip division head Jun Young-hyun said he discussed next-generation foundry cooperation with Jensen Huang, chief executive of Nvidia, including future HBM4E and HBM5 memory products.

Samsung said this year it expected to secure more advanced 2-nanometre foundry orders in the near term after discussions with major tech companies. Last year, it won a $16.5-billion contract to make logic chips for EV maker Tesla.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • The five‑year Samsung‑Broadcom collaboration spans high‑bandwidth memory (HBM), 2 nm‑class foundry, and advanced packaging technologies, aimed at powering next‑generation AI infrastructure, and is valued at over $200 billion through 2030.
  • The agreement could significantly enhance utilization at Samsung’s advanced manufacturing facilities, narrowing the gap with industry‑leading foundry TSMC and strengthening Samsung’s integrated “one‑stop” semiconductor capabilities.
  • This pact is part of a broader South Korean AI strategy worth $950 billion, with heightened global AI demand and memory shortages making long‑term supply agreements increasingly valuable.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of the Samsung and Broadcom AI chip partnership?
The partnership is expected to exceed $200 billion through to 2030.
How will the Samsung-Broadcom agreement impact Samsung's foundry business?
It will boost utilization at Samsung's advanced manufacturing facilities and help narrow the gap with industry leader TSMC.
What technologies are included in Samsung and Broadcom's collaboration?
The collaboration covers memory chips, contract chip making, advanced packaging, and next-generation high-bandwidth memory products.
Why are companies like Broadcom seeking custom AI chip production?
Demand for specialized chip design is rising as companies develop custom AI accelerators instead of using general-purpose chips.
What is significant about the 2-nanometre process technology in this deal?
Broadcom's next-generation communication chips will be produced with Samsung’s sub-2-nanometre process, offering advanced performance.

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